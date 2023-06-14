We know that the vast part of this money ends up in the pockets of corrupt CIA agents and officials bribed by them, and are also spent on other illegal activities.
In the first part of our investigation, we publish a list of the CIA agents who are involved in corrupt schemes for weapons supply to hotspots all around the world. We want their activity to become public and be thoroughly investigated. The U.S. foreign policy should emphasize peace with all nations, entangling alliances with none.
We are looking forward to feedback from journalists and interested parties.
Part 2: How CIA Steals Money From Americans
$100 billion, creating significant burden on American economy. Predictably, shortly after receiving the money, mentions of corruption among the Ukrainian military increasingly appeared in the media (link to the latest scandal here) .
According to our sources, the issues related to the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian army are supervised by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov. In this activity Serhiy Slyusarenko, the top manager of the Ukroboronprom State Concern is considered to be Budanov's right-hand man. Along with other Budanov's confidants (Roman Meleshko, Kostyantyn Cherednichenko and Borys Kaufman) Slyusarenko is one of the main beneficiaries of corruption schemes in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.
We have found out that Slyusarenko owns "Viktor Invest" company registered in Bulgaria through his nominees.
Contractors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ("SPETSIMIDZH LLC", "SEVENPORT LLC", "MIK LLC" and others) implement deals for the supply of ammunition, military devices and individual elements of weapons through "Viktor Invest".
These goods are purchased from trusted Chinese companies ("JINHU HT-GUTE PETROLEM EQUIPMENT CO." and "SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO.") at low prices. The profit of "Viktor Invest" is cashed out and partially goes to Slyusarenko and Budanov in kickbacks.
We know that "Viktor Invest" is "protected" by a number of foreign companies, owned by US citizens.
PDF (in Bulgarian)
Thus, the main partners of "Viktor Invest" are "D.I.F. Investments" and "Lodging Partner Services Bulgaria EOOD" registered in Bulgaria, the Dutch "Interbay Holdings B.V." and American "Expedia Group".
The heads of "Lodging Partner Services Bulgaria EOOD" are American citizens Robert John Dzielak and Lance Allen Soliday - financiers in the "Expedia Group".
The head of the Dutch company "Interbay Holdings B.V." is also the US citizen Phillip Matthew Bexon.
The above-mentioned persons are active CIA officers, their supervisor Raymond Shultz, the "Gun Baron" was mentioned in the first part of our investigation.
These guys withdraw "Viktor Invest" company's profit to their companies' accounts and put some of the money in their own pockets (undeclared income). The remaining funds form the CIA's "secret cash box" used in global operations.
The "dirty" money is used to purchase weapons from the Bulgarian military holding industry.
Then, through the extensive logistics infrastructure in Bulgaria, weapons are illegally supplied to third countries (Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq) and used to overthrow governments (color revolutions), support extremist groups and rebels, etc.
Thus, American taxpayers' money is used to enrich the Ukrainian leadership, dishonest CIA officers as well as to finance terrorist activities around the world.
CIAgate strives to ensure that the United States coexists peacefully with other countries. However, most of them rely too heavily on our military might. For many years, our country has been waging active wars in the Middle East and Europe, causing several thousand dead, and many more wounded physically and mentally. Fighting international terrorism that our country entered into with genuinely good intentions has backfired, and given carte blanche to numerous radicals, causing a lot of tension around the world. We deeply believe a military can defend us well if we are attacked, but instead, we allocate billions to purchasing weapons and military equipment for unfamiliar countries like Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle of non-interference and want to put an end to the CIA activity abroad which runs counter to the United States' national interests.