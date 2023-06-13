Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to Inspect Affected Areas

Varthur Residents Blame Rajakaluve Encroachments

Social Media Shares Visuals of Flooded Streets

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Enhances Rainfall in Bengaluru

The first monsoon shower of the season caused flooding in several areas of East Bengaluru on Monday. Key areas such as Marathahalli, Varthur, and main roads, known for housing IT companies, were severely affected by the heavy rain on Monday.The upscale Whitefield township also recorded significant rainfall. This comes after the same areas experienced floods last year, resulting in damages to houses, luxury villas and losses for IT companies.Given the prediction of more rain in Bengaluru over the next few days, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to conduct inspection rounds in the city today. His presence aims to assess the extent of the damage and ensure necessary measures are taken to address the situation promptly.Residents of Varthur highlighted that the area was submerged due to encroachments on the Rajakaluve, a stormwater drain. Responding to this concern, Deputy CM Shivakumar had previously directed officials to take immediate action to clear these encroachments. The current flooding further emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue.As rain flooded the city on Monday, citizens took to social media platforms to share visuals of flooded streets, with cars and two-wheelers struggling to navigate through the waterlogged areas.The ongoing Cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea is contributing to the rainfall in Bengaluru. It is expected to bring moderate to heavy downpour over the next 4-5 days in the city as well as the coastal areas of Karnataka. This combination of monsoon showers and the cyclone intensifies the need for preparedness and timely action to minimise damage and ensure the safety of residents.