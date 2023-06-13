Although that may look like a river, it's not. At least normally.Ranchers north of Laramie, Wyoming captured the full force of a flash flood on Sunday afternoon as wet weather continued to have its lock on the Cowboy State.Cindy Woods, who owns the Cross C Ranch north of Laramie and east of Rock River, Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day that the flash flood happened quickly with "tremendous force.""It was at least 5-6 feet deep and as wide as the yard," Woods told Day.A video shared by Woods shows a horse trailer being swept away by the waters in front of her house.That's Cindy and her husband's yard."The water come down a draw after a huge rain with sleet,"" she said. "People, animals, and vehicles are all ok [but] as you can see in this video, trailers didn't fair well!""Whatever happened above us was even more significant than the rain," she said. "Our respect for Mother Nature holds firm."Woods said her waterfall, three ponds, heavy swing, and lots of lawn paraphernalia were all swept away.Woods said the photos (below) were taken about a half mile from their house.