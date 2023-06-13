Large hail caused damage in Lantana and Flower Mound on Sunday evening, photo courtesy of Kevin Mercer

A brief but significant thunderstorm damaged some roofs and vehicles in southern Denton County on Sunday evening.

Scattered severe storms popped up around North Texas late Sunday, including one that moved through Lantana, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville around 8-8:30 p.m.

The storm dumped hail as large as baseballs on the area, causing damage to some homes and vehicles, while other escaped unscathed.