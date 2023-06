The Pentagon has been hard at work keeping us all safe from "fringe social media." The Joint Staff Civil Disturbance cell, an element within the National Military Command Center (NMCC), referenced numerous posts from conservatives such as LTG(R) Flynn, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Matt Walsh, and others in a document titled "Alternative Social Media Update 06 February 2021 (0600)." The document highlights specific platforms such as Gab and 4chan as being fringe, yet it also posted screenshots of a Tweet from Rep. Boebert.The intent of the document appears to be to highlight content trending on these "fringe sites" that may be a security concern. The executive summary highlights trending topics on "alternative social media" while specifically referencing interviews with LTG(R) Flynn.While the document is a couple years old now, its bias against conservatives is alarming, while its screenshots of sitting representatives potentially runs afoul of the Pentagon's role in relation to Congress. It also begs the question of whether this targeting of elected officials is still taking place.