Thunderstorms returned to the Northstate Monday evening, and a lightning strike hit a tree in a Redding neighborhood, then landed a branch in a neighbor's roof.

"Lightning hit our tree while we were out front, 5 feet from the tree," Redding resident Dylan Gejeian said, from his Shasta View neighborhood next to Mountain View.

The tree was split in half when it was struck, sending a portion of the split top into the roof and dining room of a neighbor's home, he said. Thankfully, no one was hurt, he added.

The strike was caught on camera at 7:46 p.m. Gejeian shared a video from his Ring camera of the moment the lightning bolt came down.

