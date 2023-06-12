© Government of Côte d’Ivoire



Heavy rain of 180 mm in 24 hours has caused flooding and landslides in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) where at least 5 people have died.The government reported a landslide occurred in the district of Yopougon Bel Air in Abidjan on 11 June. Several buildings were damaged and one completely destroyed. Five members of the same family died in the incident.The heavy rain caused incidents of flooding in other areas of the city and beyond. Arond 80 km north of Abidjan, flooding in Sikensi of the department of Sikensi damage homes and bridges. Roads were cut in the municipalities of Yopougon and Songon, leaving some communities isolated.Many communities in the city live in areas highly prone to flooding and landslides. June is traditionally the rainiest month of the year and further heavy rain was expected. In a statement of 11 June 2023, the Minister for Health, Bouaké Fofana, asked those living in areas at risk to evacuate. "What we ask of you in these rainy weather is to leave your home. You need to be aware of the danger. There is nothing dearer than life," the Minister said.Around 12 people died in floods and landslides in the city during June last year. Heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides on 16 June and again on 20 June 2022.