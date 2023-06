© Getty



The symbols of war

"Ukrainian Rock-Solid Strength" salt package

The invisible front

"Today, information warfare is the core structure of any war. It is very important to have influence over a society that is involved in combat.

Foreign centers and information troops give them access to large commercial resources. Activists and celebrities are also involved in the process.

Disinformation and propaganda

the main task of information and psychological operations is to take over the agenda. That's it, after that you can just relax and do nothing."

Unlike traditional warfare, where the battle is between two armies, psychological warfare is waged against millions of civilians who have little ability to fight back.

Petr Lavrenin, Odessa-born political journalist and expert on Ukraine and the former Soviet Union

The Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't just about the clash of armed forces on the battlefield. It has also been marked by unprecedented levels of confrontation in the fields of information and psychology, cognition and semantics.Kiev has arguably achieved more success on the information front, than on the ground. There the "fighters" aren't just journalists and information and psychological warfare specialists, but content makers and PR experts. Influencing the psyche, mindset, and emotions of ordinary people has become a big deal, as shaping Western public opinion is vital for President Vladimir Zelensky's regime., especially in this era of short attention spans. During wartime, the same strategy works just as well with the news as with advertising and election campaigns.In the current conflict, Ukraine. Media outlets instantly take up any popular symbol and make use of it in order to influence the mindset of ordinary Ukrainians.Here's a recent example. In May, despite the very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and statements from several commentators - particularly the former Zelensky adviser Alexey Arestovich - that the army could soon retreat (as it eventually did), Ukrainian society wasn't at all worried and had complete faith in the AFU's ability to retain control over the city.In fact,A few months later, it became viral. Ukrainians have since posted countless self-made versions of the video on social networks, affirming the myth of the impenetrable fortress of Bakhmut.Such symbols are created not only during ongoing battles, but also in the aftermath of the AFU's obvious failures. For example, at the end of February,Each package was sold for 500 hryvnia (about $13.50). According to the organizers of the fundraiser, most proceeds were spent on kamikaze drones for the AFU.Symbolic campaigns like these occur regularly in Ukraine and are designed to encourage the population. In November of last year, when Russian troops withdrew from the west bank of the Kherson region and theKherson has been known for many things in its history - such as shipbuilding in the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR. However, for some reason, Ukraine's propaganda decided to associate it solely with watermelons, and the imagery was well-received by society. In a state of victorious euphoria,In addition to media exposure, Patron was even granted a meeting with Zelensky. Posters with a picture of the dog explained how to act if you detect an explosive object and can still be seen around Kiev and other cities. A toy version of Patron even, along with miniature models of [Soviet-designed] Mriya aircraft, [Turkish] Bayraktar drones, and [American] HIMARS vehicles.Postage stamps - issued by Ukrposhta, Ukraine's state postal service - have become another tool. While Zelensky claims that Ukraine was not involved in. The head of Ukrposhta, Igor Smelyansky, commented that new stamps are often a forerunner of "positive events."In more than a year of hostilities, Kiev's use of symbols and memes. Google's ranking of top Ukrainian search queries in 2022 is more proof. For example, in the "person" category,a legend of a supposed hero pilot which The Wall Street Journal admitted was fake military propaganda intended to raise morale. In the "purchase of the year" category,who, as the fake story went, responded in abusive language to an offer from a Russian ship's crew to surrender and fought to the death. These border guards were "posthumously" awarded the Hero of Ukraine decoration but later it was revealed that all of them had voluntarily surrendered and were alive.The triumph of these symbols, which have endured long after being confirmed as fake, is a result of the information bubble in which Ukrainian society and much of the West has found itself. In the past year and a half since opposition media was blocked, government-controlled outlets are often the only source of information for Ukrainians.In December 2019, a network of IPsO centers with access to internal and external mass media and internet resources was deployed in Ukraine. In the AFU,. However, some information has recently been revealed At the state level, the coordination and general management of cybersecurity and information operations is carried out by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC). The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center of Ukraine was established in June 2016 as a working body of the NSDC. The outfit includes the heads of ten government departments, such as the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and the Main Directorate of Intelligence.Cyber operations and information campaigns are directly implemented by the special IPsO centers which are part of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU. Currently, there are four such centers: the 16th center (military unit A1182, Guiva, Zhytomyr Region), the 72nd center (military unit A4398, Brovary, Kiev Region), the 74th center (military unit A1277, Lviv), and the 83rd center (military unit A2455, Odessa).These units act independently and collaborate with similar foreign structures."Since February 24, we have all become soldiers on the information front," said Vadim Miskyi, Program Director of Detector Media.The Ukrainian Cyber Alliance has also operated in the country since 2016. This is a community of cyberactivists from different Ukrainian cities and from abroad. The community conducts cyberattacks, and hacks web pages and emails.In February 2020, the special Command of the Communications and Cyber Security Forces was formed as part of the ongoing reform and structural reorganization of the AFU to match NATO standards. The plan was to create units identical to NATO's cyber centers. Specialized centers also exist in other Ukrainian state departments including the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the State Cyber Protection Center.As part of Ukraine's integration into involved in the training of IPsO center personnel. In particular, these are specialists from the US Army's 4th Psychological Operations Group (formerly called the 4th Military Information Support Group) andIn addition to official media outlets, Ukraine's Information and Psychological Operations Centers rely on several thousand internet resources including information and news sites, social networks, and coordinated social media groups.the volunteer communities InformNapalm, (informnapalm.org ), Peacemaker (psb4ukr.org ), Information Resistance (sprotyv.info ), as well as commercial sites (seebreeze.org.ua, petrimazepa.com, podvodka.info, metelyk.org, mfaua.org, burkonews.info, euromaidanpress.com , peopleproject.com and others) used for information campaigns and testing "social engineering" technologies. In particular, it was noted that IPsO officers often operated under the guise of "volunteers" and pseudo-bloggers.Ukrainian officers, soldiers, and volunteers are taught the art of information and psychological operations based on leading world standards. In an interview, Arestovich quoted US textbooks on information warfare. "Do you know how information and psychological combat works? The first page of the US textbook on information and psychological warfare, the first chapter, says - I quote:Ukraine uses various tools - including websites, social networks , and bots - to spread disinformation.The list includes channels Operation Z, Novorossiya 2.0, and many others.Hackers note thatand one of the key players was Luka Ilchuk, who is responsible for many of the fake channels.How did these channels work? Quite simply: the pseudo-patriotic channels published ordinary news posts, were gradually promoted to reach a bigger audience, and then the Ukrainians threw in their own narrative between the lines. For example, there was a story about an investigation concerning PMC Wagner fighters who allegedly shot large numbers of civilians in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). In other words,***Psychological warfare expert Paul Linebarger believed that war always begins long before the start of combat and continues for some time after it ceases.Today, the information war is indeed one of the major factors influencing the overall conflict and the situation at the front line. Modern battles are won not only with weapons, but with public support. Kiev understands this well. After all, much depends on how this conflict is perceived inside and outside Ukraine.