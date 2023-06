© Ian West/PA Wire



The BBC plans to make sure new recruits have 'diverse opinions' after claims of a 'liberal bias' among employees.Senior figures hosted talks on changes which could be made to the recruitment process to make sure the BBC hires staff with a differing range of views.According to The Telegraph , the minutes of the meeting, attended by the BBC's director general Tim Davie and their chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva, said: 'The Committee discussed analysis on ways in which the BBC was ensuring diversity of thought across the workforce.'The analysis was noted and it was agreed that the issue was critical for the BBC, though specific monitoring and measurement in this area was not possible.'Ongoing work to revise the interview process was noted.'They added that more analysis of approaches taken in other organisations would be examined. The meeting took place on February 22 and was chaired by BBC board member Robbie Gibb.A review by the BBC Trust in 2014 said that some people thought its coverage of rural issues had 'a metropolitan bias'.MailOnline has contacted BBC for comment.