Earth Changes
Thousands of dead fish found washed up along Texas beach
KSAT
Sat, 10 Jun 2023 10:53 UTC
A couple walking along a Texas beach came across a sea of shock Friday morning after finding thousands of dead fish washed up along the shore. (Video credit: Darrell Schoppe)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Thousands of dead fish found washed up along Texas beach
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture
- The US in Korea
- The hegemon will go full hybrid war against BRICS+
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- The great DOJ werewolf hunt
- Rickards: The coming shock to the global monetary system
- Nothing to see here but a credible whistleblower accusing the President of bribery
- High Court denies Assange right to appeal putting him perilously close to extradition
- Refugee stabs children in French playground attack
- California bill would punish parents who don't 'affirm' their child's gender identity
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- CNN: Ukraine took 'significant' losses this week
- Thousands of Romanian teachers protest low wages, strike enters 3rd week
- Taliban sharply reduces opium cultivation in Afghanistan
- Best of the Web: Aircraft experiencing 37% increase in turbulence over last 40 years
- Smoke from Canadian wildfires hits Norway and flows to southern Europe
- Chinese bank issues record $2.82 billion to country's agricultural sector for food security, reduced harvest expected due to abnormal weather
- The hegemon will go full hybrid war against BRICS+
- The great DOJ werewolf hunt
- Rickards: The coming shock to the global monetary system
- Nothing to see here but a credible whistleblower accusing the President of bribery
- High Court denies Assange right to appeal putting him perilously close to extradition
- CNN: Ukraine took 'significant' losses this week
- EU fails to agree on next round of Russia sanctions
- Former doctor for Trump, Obama slams White House's 'malpractice' in allowing Biden to seek re-election
- Europe's eco-madness hits the US: Biden admin is preparing to target Americans' gas furnaces amid stove crackdown
- Ukraine blows up Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov Region
- Washington banned Kiev from signing truce with Moscow - Russian security chief
- 'Something is up': Jordan provides update on special counsel probe into Biden
- Ponerization: Pentagon defends LGBTQ priorities
- Jacinda Ardern awarded damehood for handling of the pandemic - As excess deaths continue to mount and media censorship intensifies
- Biden admin is waging a 'class war' against working Americans
- Zelensky says 'I didn't order Nord Stream sabotage'
- Mass immigration doesn't work in Sweden, says Prime Minister
- Kiev's long term plans to blow up the Kakhovka Dam
- FBI harbored Biden allegations since 2017, through impeachment, election, lawmaker says
- Bragg detective involved in Trump 'hush money' case suspended for Michael Cohen ties
- Refugee stabs children in French playground attack
- California bill would punish parents who don't 'affirm' their child's gender identity
- Thousands of Romanian teachers protest low wages, strike enters 3rd week
- Taliban sharply reduces opium cultivation in Afghanistan
- Chinese bank issues record $2.82 billion to country's agricultural sector for food security, reduced harvest expected due to abnormal weather
- Leaked: Transcript of Tucker's un-aired final monologue at Fox
- OECD says UK to avoid recession but will have highest inflation rate in G20
- Un(supply)-chained: China's 4nm self-developed chips are officially commercialized and the United States can't stop it
- Pathocracy Now: Ottawa School Board tells teachers to use they/them pronouns for all students in September
- SOTT Focus: Pedo U: University of Chile Approves 2 Theses Defending Pedophilia
- Jaw-dropping stats - reports of Bud Light Memorial Day sales dropping -60% as brand boycott continues
- 'Germany needs new elections' - Right-populist AfD party's hits record high of 19% as immigration crisis grips country
- Like, totally Orwellian: Nearly a third of GenZ favors 'government surveillance cameras in every household'
- Bill to stop employees confronting shoplifters passed by California senate
- Lockdown benefits 'drop in the bucket compared to costs', landmark study finds
- Trans-identifying Anne Frank impersonator stabs prominent dentist father to death
- Tucker Carlson ignores legal threats from Fox News, drops second Twitter episode
- Best of the Web: The Death Cult vs The Demon Weed
- Artyomovsk locals reveal how Ukrainian forces targeted civilians and took away children during the 'battle for Bakhmut'
- Instagram connects vast pedophile network
- The US in Korea
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
- Night fury: Documents detail DHS project to give 'risk scores' to social media users
- Farming came to Africa 7,400 years ago with migrants from Iberia, ancient genomes suggest
- Mysterious homo naledi species may have been the first to bury their dead
- 3D scans shed new light on mysterious Roman burial practice
- Scientists discover 4 new Nazca geoglyphs using AI deep learning
- 15th century manuscript discovered that records 500 year-old standup comedy routine
- Civilization-tracing project authenticates China's 5,000-year history
- Queen Hetepheres' silver bracelets shed light on trade networks in Ancient Egypt
- World War II 'horror bunker' run by infamous Unit 731 discovered in China
- 2,700-year-old petroglyphs depicting people, ships and animals discovered in Sweden
- Lost since 1362: Researchers discover the church of a medieval trading place sunk by legendary tidal surge
- Arctic was warmer, ice-free in summertime 10,000 years ago, Aarhus University study finds
- Israel's state-building project is unravelling - from within
- Composition of Roman perfume identified for first time, and it smelled like patchouli
- Why the idea of western civilization is more myth than history
- Archaeologists discovered the earliest Iron Age house in Athens and Attica
- 7,000 year old cave paintings discovered in Spain using drones
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- New volcano discovered in the Barents Sea
- Space missions set to improve solar storm forecasts using satellite data
- Yellowstone volcano super-eruptions appear to involve multiple explosive events
- Plant cells shown to use mechanical cues to regenerate damaged tissues
- Butterfly 'tree of life' reveals an origin in North America
- Researchers reveal newfound DNA repair mechanism
- OpenAI CEO warns of artificial intelligence's ability to persuade voters: It may 'cause significant harm to the world'
- The largest scientific experiment in history was Peer Review itself and it failed
- Thousands of dead fish found washed up along Texas beach
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture
- Best of the Web: Aircraft experiencing 37% increase in turbulence over last 40 years
- Smoke from Canadian wildfires hits Norway and flows to southern Europe
- Boy, 8, killed by lightning strike in Suriname
- Massive sinkhole opens up near Scott Lake in Polk County, Florida
- Sinkhole swallows front-end of SUV in Calgary, Alberta
- Lightning strike kills two, injures five in Assam, India
- Lightning strike kills two women in Kolkata, India
- Best of the Web: 'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
- Massive avalanche hits mountains around Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, India
- Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm
- Giant cracks appear in road in Tianjin, China
- Tornado in Budapest, Hungary settlements washed away by heavy rain - 1.7 inches in half an hour
- 'Dragon boat water' lashes southwest China, shatters rainfall record - 24.2 inches in 24 hours
- Tornado with up to 100 mph winds touched down in Central Florida, damaging homes, NWS confirms
- Iran - Severe weather ravages multiple provinces resulting in fatalities and damage
- Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt's Hurghada - 6th fatality globally so far in 2023
- Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates an eruption is coming
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 5 in Tripura, India
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Large bolide over Algeria on May 7
- Meteorite strikes through roof of German family's house on April 25
- A meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home on May 8, police say
- Meteor fireball over England, Ireland and Belgium on May 6
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- How low can you go? Forgotten benefits of deep squats
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
One World Trade Center, New York City, June 7, 2023
Quote of the Day
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
- Abraham Lincoln
Recent Comments
ESG Dystopia: Why Corporations Are Doubling Down On Woke Even As They Lose Billions by Brandon Smith [Link] . "It’s been a bloodbath for the...
MANHUNT: Danielle Smith blames Alberta wildfires on arsonists, vows to track down criminals [Link]
I agree with you. I don't like Twitter either. Due to the character limit, tweets often lack the necessary context to fully understand the...
Iran Makes A Putin Tribute Video And Around the Battlefield [Link]
81 million votes my ass... A new song... [Link]