Robinson, posting on Emerald.TV, laid out Carlson's full transcript which took aim at Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden's former White House Press Secretary, as well as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for attempting to cancel his show.
"She's demanding that our show be canceled because the things we're saying are quote, 'very clearly an incitement to violence.' Is this true? Even accounting for the fact that people tend to hear what they want to hear, it is not true. It's a lie, as anyone who watches this show knows. We are opposed to violence, not just philosophically but in practical terms. We're against violent crime — the strong oppressing the weak. We're against the horrors of late-term abortion and state-encouraged euthanasia. And above all we're passionately opposed to the violent and pointless cruelty of the war in Ukraine, which the Biden Administration could end at any moment, thus saving the lives of innocents, but is instead prolonging purely for ideological reasons. Those are the things we dislike the most — the acts of violence our leaders endorse. Ocasio-Cortes is one of those leaders. She supports every one of those indefensible things, from abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy to extending the carnage in Ukraine. Who, honestly, is on the side of violence?"Carlson then asked rhetorically whether AOC approved of Ray Epps, the former Trump supporter implicated in encouraging violence during the J6 riots:
"And where, we wonder, is Ocasio-Cortes on the question of Ray Epps? January 6th was a violent insurrection they tell us — and on the basis of that claim, they've turned the war on terror against America's own citizens. We believe that is a false characterization. As we've said many times January 6th was not an insurrection, which is why no one has been charged for that crime. No guns were brought into the Capitol. No plans to overthrow the government have ever been found. It was not an insurrection. But there was violence. A Capitol police officer called Michael Byrd executed Ashli Babbit, an unarmed protestor, and was praised for doing it by politicians in both parties. Outside the building, a riot broke out. Windows were smashed; cops were assaulted. We were offended by this on the day it happened, and we said so. We still are. We're against violence, whether it's in Chicago, Ferguson, downtown Kenosha or on the west steps of the Capitol building in Washington. The main question from January 6th is, how did the violence start? Nearly two and a half years later, we still can't say with certainty, but there are clues in the contemporaneous video tape. The night before the riot, for example, a man called Ray Epps was caught on camera encouraging protestors to breach the capitol."Of Psaki, Carlson wrote:
"Our politicians are not gods. They're instruments of the public's will. They serve the rest of us, not the other way around. For that obvious reason, politicians can never censor our speech or try to control what we think. That unchanging fact is the basis of our founding documents, of our political system and our personal freedoms. As a former government official who claims now to be a journalist, Jen Psaki should know this, and defend America's foundational principle. She refuses. Instead, Psaki nods along like a fan as Sandy Cortez calls for law enforcement to shut down news programming."Carlson went on to say that AOC was leading the charge to pressure sponsors to flee his primetime show on Fox and that journalists in the White House press corps were too afraid to push back.
"The last thing America needs is more public figures saying radical things. What if we came on the air five nights a week and called for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes to be handcuffed and carted away because we don't like her political views? We could certainly do that. We never would, because it would be terrible for our country. Extremism is self-perpetuating — the more you encourage, the more you get, exponentially. We don't want that," wrote Carlson.He added that "Sandy Cortez," as he likes to refer to AOC, is welcome to come on his show any time and debate her position.
"We want to live in the United States we had a few years ago, where people who disagreed with one another were willing to debate directly, using facts and reason, and didn't call for their opponents' imprisonment. We'll do whatever we can to return to that standard, including giving Sandy Cortez airtime. She is welcome on this show any time. We'll travel to meet her anywhere, and give her the full hour. We'll be civil and rational, and let those watching decide who's got a more appealing vision for America's future. We've asked her to come on this show many times. We'll continue to do that."On Wednesday Carlson released the first episode of his new venture, Tucker on Twitter, a smashing success which drew over 80 million viewers in its first 24 hours. In response, attorneys for Fox threatened the host with legal action for allegedly violating his contact with the network, an action Carlson's attorneys claim attempts to suppress his First Amendment right to free speech. As the feud between Carlson and Fox festers, more ammunition sits at the ready in the form of an "oppo" file Fox maintains on Carlson while his allies continue to slowly leak damaging information about the network, including its "woke" stance on transgender employees.
