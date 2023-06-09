By Tuesday evening, a wave of thunderstorms reached the region of Budapest.On Aranyhegy in Óbuda, at around 8:15 PM, a non-mesocyclonic tornado formed from one of the thunderstorm clouds.Meanwhile, there was heavy rainfall in several other settlements in Hungary, with minor flooding in several places.Időkép shared a spectacular photo of the tornado in Budapest:A brutal video was also published by Időkép from Kéty in Tolna county. In Kéty, like in many parts of the country,