The tornado in Óbuda, Budapest on 6 June.

The tornado in Óbuda, Budapest on 6 June.
By Tuesday evening, a wave of thunderstorms reached the region of Budapest.

On Aranyhegy in Óbuda, at around 8:15 PM, a non-mesocyclonic tornado formed from one of the thunderstorm clouds.

Meanwhile, there was heavy rainfall in several other settlements in Hungary, with minor flooding in several places.


Időkép shared a spectacular photo of the tornado in Budapest:


A brutal video was also published by Időkép from Kéty in Tolna county. In Kéty, like in many parts of the country, very heavy rainfall occurred yesterday.


The settlement was so badly hit by the thunderstorm that agricultural measurements show that 40-45 mm of rain fell in the area in half an hour, Telex reports.