A torrential downpour accompanied by lightning killed a boy and injured four others in three different locations of Puok district in Siem Reap province on Sunday.Four cows grazing in a field also perished when lightning struck three villages in Puok district at around 3.30pm on Sunday.Tep Pomsen, Puok district police chief, said on Monday that the deceased and the four injured men were ploughing and seeding a paddy field in Muk Pen village in Puok district when the tragic incident happened.The deceased was identified as Penh Vannchara, 13, while the injured were identified as Keo Rotha, 17, Vath Mithona, 33, Pich Sambath, 41, and Han Hay, 19. All of them belong to the same village except Rocha, all were severely injured.Two of the severely injured are being treated at Sasasdom health centre, one received treatment at Puok District Referral Hospital and the other one, with minor injuries, was treated at home.Of the four cows, three were killed in a paddy field in Muk Pen village while the other one was killed in Kork Thlat village in the district.Sin Chanthol, Sasasdom commune chief, and Leng Hang, first deputy chief of Muk Pen commune, Puok district, advised residents to stay indoors during heavy rains and protect their livestock and avoid carrying metallic objects.They also requested authorities to install a lightning protection system to protect the community and livestock.