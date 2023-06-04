© Cynthia Hayens



© Evita Tolu Law Firm



Williams recommended Charles Haynes be given custody of her even though he has been convicted of sexually abusing Mikaela's oldest sister, which he admitted to, court records show.

In a landmark decision, a federal judge this week denied a court-appointed child advocate's motion to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit against her. The lawsuit asks the court to hold her accountable for the suicide of 14-year-old Mikaela Haynes.Family court reform advocates say they are nearly in disbelief at the ruling.Connie Valentine, Administrative Director of California Protective Parents Association and a national figure in family court reform efforts hailed the ruling as aCourt records show that Mikaela also accused her father of sexually abusing her.Missouri Circuit Court Judge John Shock followed William's recommendation and granted shared custody of Mikaela to the father.On November 23, 2018, with the support of Williams, Charles Haynes asked for probation instead of jail time.She said Mikaela also told therapists and others that she expected, given the favoritism shown to her father, his request for probation would be granted.Williams, who now works as an Extension Engagement Specialist for the University of Missouri, referred questions on the case to her attorney Susan Diamond.Diamond did not respond to inquiries from The Epoch Times. Charles Haynes' attorney William Halaz of the well-known father's rights law group Cordell & Cordell, told The Epoch Times he had no comment on the case.According to an email from Halaz to Tolu, Charles Haynes plans to file for full custody of his youngest daughter, now 14, when he is released from prison in August.Keri Smith, a previous attorney for Charles Haynes, had advocated for him to have custody of his youngest daughter."Obviously, he can't do anything proactive unless he gets out prior to our trial ..." Smith argued in court.Smith did not respond to inquiries from The Epoch Times about the case.Like police, judges, prosecutors and other government employees, GALs have successfully claimed quasi-judicial immunity as a defense against allegations of wrongdoing against them.Bills have been introduced across the U.S. in several states to either abolish the appointment of guardian ad litems in divorces and private custody cases or limit their power. Most have failed.Last week in another major upset into questionable family court practices, Colorado passed the first ban in the nation on court-ordered reunification camps. Family court judges order children in private custody to attend them in lieu of applying child abuse laws against a parent who has been either accused or convicted of child abuse.It also followed an investigation that turned up an admission by one custody evaluator, similar to a GAL like Williams, that he dismissed 80 percent of child abuse claims against parents without investigating them.In 2018, a bipartisan federal resolution was passed by U.S. Congress urging states to replace language in custody laws concerning the best interest of the child and replace it with language that makes the safety and constitutional rights of a child the first priority in custody disputes.Tolu called the "best interest of the child" standard in custody decisions "another gimmick to protect" unethical child advocates like Williams.Valentine, who led the 2018 Congressional resolution, said what is going on in the family courts is the "ultimate in gaslighting."