Some consumers are calling for a boycott of PetSmart over their pride-themed pet merchandise and donation to a controversial K-12 group that works to implement gender ideology in schools.The pride pet line prompted Twitter users to begin posting messages such as "add PetSmart to the boycott list" and "#BoycottPetSmart.""Provide your kitten with a colorful and amazing matching harness and leash while also reaffirming your belief in unconditional love," the description on a "rainbow butterfly" cat harness reads.GLSEN also provides lesson plans that include discussing pronouns, pansexuality and being non-binary with elementary school students "PetSmart believes that all people should be valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. We're proud to support organizations like GLSEN that are supporting youth and educators to advance a culture of inclusion," PetSmart wrote in the description of their pride items, as seen on the website.While LGBTQ-themed pet products are not new to the store, there has been an uprise in backlash against this year's Pride Month line following the controversial Bud Light campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and calls to boycott Target over their pride-themed children's apparel created by a designer who has used satanic symbols.PetSmart did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the merchandise and donation to GLSEN.Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.