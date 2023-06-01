The Donnie Creek fire has grown in size yet again.According to the B.C. Wildfire, the fire is bigger than all of the fires that burned in B.C. last summer combined.The weather is contributing to fire activity. The clouds are decreasing the fire activity since yesterday compared to the erratic activity from the weekend. However, the fire is pushing southeast due to winds from the west.Fire crews are working on structure protection. They are conducting planned ignitions to burn fuel close to the containment lines.Zandberg says fire crews need to focus on key areas for the next few days. "Lock them down before we go and move to other places. We are dancing with this fire. For this week, we really need to build in good containment and secure the containment."There are five unit crews, nine helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment on scene.As for the Klua Lakes wildfire, it is 29,060 hectares in size.The Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality issued new Evacuation Orders and Alerts for Klua Lake and Donnie Creek areas over the weekend.