During the "Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence and Crashed UFOs" session at the Salt iConnections conference on May 22 in New York City, a Stanford University professor of pathology at the college's medical school named Garry Nolan said extraterrestrials have been on earth "a long time." According to the New York Post, Nolan, a ufologist, is referring to a 1977 burst of radio waves that was 30 times stronger than the routine radiation recorded and since then has been determined to likely have a natural origin from a pair of comets.Nolan pointed to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in the Department of Defence which was designed to identify unidentified aerial objects. AARO has the goal of "collecting the information across all of the US Department of Defense, intelligence offices, and collation of that into a uniform format for the very first time, and provision of that then to Congress."Nolan went on to say he knew people working on the "reverse engineering" of the many downed alien vessels that the US has hidden over the years through "disinformation" campaigns.