Garry Nolan UFOs
During the "Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence and Crashed UFOs" session at the Salt iConnections conference on May 22 in New York City, a Stanford University professor of pathology at the college's medical school named Garry Nolan said extraterrestrials have been on earth "a long time."

In video from the event, the moderator, Alex Klokus, asked Nolan if he thought extraterrestrials have visited earth and Nolan said, "I think you can go a step further — it hasn't just visited, it's been here a long time, and it's still here."

Nolan continued, "You know, people talk about the 'Wow! signal' looking for extraterrestrial intelligence. The 'Wow! signal' is that people see it on an almost regular basis, that's the communication that's already here."

According to the New York Post, Nolan, a ufologist, is referring to a 1977 burst of radio waves that was 30 times stronger than the routine radiation recorded and since then has been determined to likely have a natural origin from a pair of comets.

Nolan said he was "One hundred percent" aliens were on earth when the moderator said his claims may be "tough to believe."

"That's not just my opinion. The National Defense Appropriation Act passed last year, signed by Biden in December. Thirty pages of that is the establishment of an unidentified aerial phenomena office," Nolan added.

Nolan pointed to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in the Department of Defence which was designed to identify unidentified aerial objects. AARO has the goal of "collecting the information across all of the US Department of Defense, intelligence offices, and collation of that into a uniform format for the very first time, and provision of that then to Congress."

Nolan claimed whistleblowers have been coming forward to say that there are many UFOs out there and these claims "created quite a hornet's nest in Washington."

Nolan went on to say he knew people working on the "reverse engineering" of the many downed alien vessels that the US has hidden over the years through "disinformation" campaigns.