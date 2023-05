© Ammar Awad/File Photo via Reuters



Freedom of Information Request

'False Presentation'

Cardiac Arrest Data

Vaccines Saved 'Millions Around the World': MOH

Zero healthy individuals under the age of 50 have died of COVID-19 in Israel, according to newly released data.Officials noted that the statement only applies to COVID-19 deaths where the MOH conducted an epidemiological investigation and had received information about the underlying diseases.The MOH did respond to a request for comment.Xabi asked to know the average age of people who died of COVID-19, segmented by vaccination status at the time of death; how many COVID-19 patients with no underlying morbidities under the age of 50 died; and the annual number of cardiac arrest cases between 2018 to 2022.The MOH emphasized that the data they have about the underlying diseases of patients is partial since it relies on information provided by the patients or their relatives, if they chose to do so. And then, only in cases in which the MOH conducted an epidemiological investigation.A document ( pdf ) from the Knesset Research and Information Center, dated June 7, 2020, stated that the MOH provided data to the Special Committee for the New COVID Virus about COVID-19 deaths — 298 by that day at 4:30 p.m. — at the request of Yifat Shasha-Biton, a member of the Knesset, and the chair of that committee.In addition, on May 4, 2020, the Medical Directorate of the MOH in a letter ( pdf ) issued instructions to the heads of the hospitals and the medical departments of the Health Maintenance Organizations — national health care organizations — on how to fill out COVID-19 death notices, directing them to include underlying diseases.In a December 22, 2020 letter ( pdf ) the Medical Directorate to the managers of the hospitals stated that for every COVID-19 patient who died during the acute phase or due to complications of the illness later, or people who were positive for COVID-19 who died, a death notice and a summary of the case "must be sent to the COVID war room of the MOH."They said the purpose was "to improve surveillance."The MOH's response showed that the average age of the COVID-19 deceased is about 80 years of age, which also indicates that "this is a disease of the elderly, almost exclusively," said Yehezkelli."That only means that what we were told for 3 years was not true," he said.There may not have been many young people who got seriously ill, yet the MOH had emphasized cases of pregnant women hospitalized in critical condition and young healthy people who died because of COVID-19. It was not the true situation, he said.The justification given for vaccinating pregnant women, young people, and children was that they too are affected by COVID-19.It was known back then that this was not the case "and we now see it clearly," Yehezkelli said, asserting that the MOH has "lost the public's trust" by making a "false presentation" of the dangers of COVID-19.In response to Xabi's recent FOI, the MOH provided the number of cardiac arrest cases from 2018 to 2020. They added, "The information for the years 2021-2022 does not exist in the office."The MOH explained that "The registration of the causes of death of deceased persons is carried out, in accordance with the notification of death," by the Central Bureau of Statistics, adding "the data for the years 2021-2022 have not yet been transferred to the Ministry of Health." Retsef Levi , a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, was one of the researchers of the study.In a MOH webinar on Oct. 8, 2021, about the effectiveness and the safety of the COVID vaccines, Dr. Sharon Elroy-Pries, the head of Public Health Services at the Israel MOH said regarding Levi's study: "This is one of the biggest fake news I have seen.""The National Center for Disease Control did a very comprehensive analysis — including of the data of that study, [which were] EMS calls," she said adding that "there was nothing. No more [cases of] heart attacks. No more calls to the ER."She continued by saying that "in the mortality data from the beginning of 2021, you don't see an increase in mortality except for COVID mortality. That is, if we look at excess mortality in the State of Israel we see it precisely at the peaks that were peaks of [COVID] morbidity in the State of Israel.""When you remove the ... morbidity from COVID at all ages, one sees either the same mortality rate as in previous years, or less," she said, adding "there is no increase in heart attacks here."When the MOH says things that are contrary to science, said Levi, or are "contrary to the facts on a regular basis, you must ask yourself the question: are they doing it because they didn't bother to read the science, or are they doing it even though they ... read the science.""Both scenarios are very serious," he added.The MOH did not reply to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.Yet about 2 hours after sending the request on May 25, the agency posted on its Twitter account a statement regarding Xabi's FOI."Following the manipulation that has been taking place in recent days regarding one of the Ministry of Health's [reply to] Freedom of Information requests, we will clarify that the answers to the requests submitted under the Freedom of Information Law are, naturally, answered directly to the specific question that was asked."In this case, the ministry was asked about mortality data and underlying diseases. The Ministry of Health 'does not have' access to the medical file [of patients], therefore information is only based on cases where an epidemiological investigation was carried out and the person or his family answered the question [regarding underlying morbidities]. Therefore, this is very limited information. This was of course clearly written in the answer [to the FOI]."The Ministry of Health is committed to maintaining the health of all citizens and making the information available in the Ministry transparently. This is how we acted [so far] and will continue to act."We must not forget that the COVID epidemic has so far killed more than 12,500 people in Israel, caused severe and critical morbidity, and post-COVID symptoms that accompany some of those recovering to this day."The vaccination campaign began in the midst of a third lockdown that resulted from an increase in morbidity and mortality and the opening of the economy was made possible thanks to the activation of the green passport, which its purpose was to reduce the risk of infection in mass events."The vaccines have saved thousands of people in the state of Israel and millions around the world — the attempt to rewrite history is dangerous."Following an administrative appeal filed by Xabi and colleagues, the MOH committed to publishing all-cause mortality segmented by vaccination status and age by the end of this month.This appeal is an ongoing case that followed a FOI request submitted to the MOH on Oct. 10, 2021, which was not answered within the time frame according to Israeli law, and the data provided by the agency during a number of hearings since has been incomplete.