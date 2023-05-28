The COVID vaccines - and the new bivalents, of which they are a part - are alarmingly and irredeemably unsafe, as well as ineffective for the advertised purposes. It is increasingly recognized by laypeople, physicians and scientists throughout the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither safe nor effective nor reversible. In this article, I show irrefutable proof that the COVID vaccines are irredeemably ineffective. (See many dozens of my other Substack articles, and my book Neither Safe Nor Effective, on how dangerous these vaccines are.)
Background
US mortality data at the end of 2020 did not support the allegation of a pandemic, because there was no more of an outlying peak in excess deaths in 2020 than other peaks throughout the past two decades, as reported at that time. A series of CDC revisions have continually increased the number claimed dead in 2020. Even now, as of 4/24/23, the CDC shows that 3,383,729 people died from all causes in the US in 2020 on one page written in December 2021, [1]
In either case, mortality for 2020 (the year of COVID virulence) was less than for 2021 (the year of the COVID vaccine), which was 3,464,000. [2] The 2020 mortality number remained at about one percent of the total US population, as in each of the previous three years, in which there was no pandemic. Notably, December 2020 had by far the highest deaths of any month in 2020 in the US, 32% higher than the average of the previous 11 months of what had been advertised to be the worst pandemic in a century, but in fact had no more than typical numbers of deaths in the US during that alleged pandemic.
Data released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that each of those last three weeks of 2020 in December 2020 excess deaths (number of deaths over those expected) had higher excess deaths than any of the previous weeks of the alleged pandemic. [3] Each of those last three weeks of December 2020 exceeded 25,000 excess deaths per week, whereas even the worst COVID hospitalization weeks, the first two weeks of April 2020, did not exceed 25,000 excess deaths per week.
The Pfizer vaccines were released to the American public on December 14, 2020. [4]
It may be no coincidence that December 2020 was the month that the vaccines became available to the public. Early 2021 showed striking excess deaths, and the COVID vaccine was the new factor. Furthermore, January to November 2020 show an average of 274,000 deaths in the US per month, but since December 2020, according to the same CDC tables of data, the average deaths per month jumped to 288,250.
The Pfizer COVID vaccines first became available for mass vaccination in the US on December 14, 2020, followed by the Moderna vaccine a few days later. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine would not become available till February 27, 2021. As soon as the earlier vaccines became distributed en masse, the total number of deaths per week for the rest of 2020 from all causes in the US jumped from 63,000 to 84,000, which is a 32% increase, unlikely to be attributable to any other cause but the vaccines. Before the officially reported numbers change yet again, let's take a screenshot from the CDC.
It can be seen from the CDC data, that the deaths per week in the US in each of the first seven weeks following the Pfizer and Moderna rollout all exceeded even the deadliest weeks of 2020 (the two weeks ending April 11 and April 18 of 2020). [5] This should be enough to make anyone hesitant about the vaccines, and logically, more fearful of the vaccines than of COVID.
Public health "experts" have not been straightforward with the data
A confounding factor for assessing safety or efficacy of the COVID vaccines has been a deceptive use of the word "unvaccinated" by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to not only include those who were never COVID-vaccinated, but also those who have received a dose of a COVID vaccine less than 7 or 14 days ago. This "case-counting window bias" allows infections, injuries and deaths immediately following vaccination to be assigned to, and sometimes even attributed to, the "unvaccinated" category, by deceptive sleight of hand. Fung, Jones, et al write of such deception: "This asymmetry, in which the case-counting window nullifies cases in the vaccinated group but not in the unvaccinated group, biases estimates." [6] A problem with this mis-categorization is that injuries and deaths have all peaked closely following COVID vaccination, mostly on the first day, as in the graph below. Yet those individuals, for being so recently vaccinated, are falsely assigned the label "unvaccinated," confounding much of the reported data.
The COVID vaccines have negative efficacy, and what that means
The COVID vaccines are so ineffective against COVID that they have negative efficacy. This means that you have a greater likelihood of infection and / or hospitalization from COVID after having received the vaccine than not receiving it. The COVID vaccines have not only failed to reduce cases and hospitalizations from Omicron and COVID generally, but they have actually increased the incidence of both. Results of negative efficacy of the COVID vaccines are seen all over the world.
Neither the Pfizer nor Moderna clinical trials addressed preventing transmission.
Tal Zaks is the chief medical officer at Moderna. He told the British Medical Journal, "Our trial will not demonstrate prevention of transmission, because in order to do that you have to swab people twice a week for very long periods, and that becomes operationally untenable." [7]
Dr. Larry Corey oversaw the National Institutes of Health COVID vaccine clinical trials. He said on 11/20/20 "The studies aren't designed to assess transmission. They don't ask that question, and there's really no information on this at this point in time." (The article where he was quoted as saying this had not been, but is now, behind a paywall.) [8]
Negative efficacy shown by the most prestigious medical journals
The New England Journal of Medicine shows that those who are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 recover significantly more slowly from the illness and remain contagious for longer periods of time after SARS-CoV-2 infection. [9]
[10]
An analysis in the British Medical Journal found a "net expected individual harm" from the COVID vaccines in the context of college mandates, and calculated that "boosting young adults with BNT 162b2 could cause 18.5 times more SAEs [significant adverse events] per million (593.5) than COVID-19 hospitalisations averted (32.0)." And "for each hospitalization averted we estimate approximately 18.5 SAEs and 1430-4626 disruptions of daily activities - that is not outweighed by a proportionate public health benefit." [11]
Negative efficacy of the COVID vaccines is seen throughout the world
Subramanian and Kumar examined COVID vaccination across 68 countries and found " . . . the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people." [12]
Switkay showed that Subramanian and Kumar's trend line regarding relation between new COVID cases and vaccination is not only positive, but " . . . indeed, there is a very strong positive association." [13]
[14] The study found "a marked increase in both COVID-19 related cases and death due directly to a vaccine deployment . . . " The results in the US were 38% more cases per million [15] and 31% more deaths per million [16] caused by the COVID vaccines.
Other studies found no difference in viral loads or rates of infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated. [17] [18] [19]
In order to further comprehend this vast worldwide lack of efficacy of the COVID vaccines, let's now look at analyses of the phenomenon of negative efficacy of the vaccines in specific countries.
A study of 51,011 employees of the Cleveland Clinic in the US was done. It found, "Risk of COVID-19 increased with time since the most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received." [20]
The following graph shows increasing cumulative incidence of COVID disease starting after the first day of the Cleveland Clinic study. We can see a clear dose-dependent increase in infections made worse by each successive dose of the COVID vaccines, with the unvaccinated having far less COVID disease than their vaccinated co-workers.
The small print at the right says, going down from the top [in yellow] > 3 doses. [in blue] 3 doses, [in green] 2 doses, [in red] one dose, [in black] 0 doses.
[21]
This Danish study [22] showed that both Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines showed negative efficacy against the Omicron variant within only 90 days of administration, and that that decline in efficacy was even faster for Omicron than for the earlier Delta variant. This sharp decline is illustrated in the following graph.
89.7% of people infected with Omicron in Denmark were either "fully vaccinated" or had their first booster. 77.9% of the Danish population was fully vaccinated as of the time of the study. [23] Therefore, the vaccinated have been more predisposed to Omicron infection than the unvaccinated in Denmark.
Data from the UK government, Office for National Statistics, had shown that each successive vaccine dose had increased the likelihood of testing positive for the Omicron variant, showing negative vaccine efficacy, as in the table below, [24] which is not always consistent with data reported by UK government's Health Security Agency. [25] One must click through to the Excel file to see the following table.
On a population wide level in Ireland, mass vaccination is correlated in timing with dramatically rising COVID-19 cases. The Irish population has had among the highest rates of vaccine penetration in its adult populaltion, 94.8% fully vaccinated as of January 22, 2022, yet COVID-19 cases rose 317% over the previous January, before the vaccines were in use. [26]
In Scotland also, among those who had received one, two or three vaccines, or none at all, the unvaccinated had the lowest case rates in January 2022 of all four groups, as seen in this table [27] and graph. [28]
[29]
[30] [31] However, there are similar numbers of people in the three categories of "boosted," fully vaccinated" and "unvaccinated" in Germany as of 12/31/21. German scientists studying the German government's excess mortality data observed that the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality. [32]
As we can see, the unvaccinated have had a strong advantage against Omicron, which was the prevalent COVID strain throughout the world at that time. The COVID vaccines do not work against the Delta strain either. In July 2021, in the United States, in Massachusetts, at a time and place that Delta was predominant, of a total of 469 new COVID cases, 346 of those (74%) were in people who were partially or fully vaccinated, and 274 of the vaccinated were symptomatic. [33]
In Delhi, India, of 34 Omicron cases at a hospital, 33 were fully vaccinated (97%). However, India's COVID vaccination rate was only 40% at that time. [34]
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to plunge to negative efficacy within months. [35] [36] [37]
The implications of negative efficacy in a heavily jabbed world
A study by Chemaitelly et al in Qatar of over 2,000,000 people, for whom vaccination status and COVID disease incidence data were available, showed, just as the preceding studies, that zero to negative efficacy was apparent within months after injection. Authors attributed that decline to "immune imprinting compromising protection in people who had the booster vaccination against the newer omicron sublineages." The authors explain the mechanism further as [the booster] "could have trained the immune response to expect a specific narrow pre-omicron challenge; thus the response was suboptimal when the actual challenge was an immune-evasive omicron subvariant." [38]
Original antigenic sin
What Chemaitelly et al are describing is also called original antigenic sin.
Original antigenic sin (OAS) was first described by Thomas Francis Jr in 1960, on the observation that when individuals were exposed to a new strain of influenza they tended to respond with production and activation of antibodies that were better targeted to the strain of influenza they had first encountered in childhood rather than to the new strain. [39]
OAS is an undesirable narrowing of capability and effect of immune defense against only certain specific invading microbes, and their proteins, which prior vaccines had trained the immune system to recognize. In this way, vaccines make us over-specialized in our response. Exposure to antigens influences future antibody production and responses, even inappropriately and ineffectively. Memory B cells, which are stimulated by previously encountered microbes or other antigens, have lower activation thresholds than naïve B cells. As a result, "primary addiction" is observed, in which most antibodies that we have in the arsenal are descended from the originally induced antibodies, against a now long gone microbe.[40] [41]
Due to original antigenic sin, one may be able to fight the flu of five years ago, for which one was vaccinated, more or less successfully, but that over-specialization of immune vigilance and training renders us less able to fight this year's flu, or new variants of SARS-CoV-2, or other unfamiliar microbes.
OAS is likely exacerbated by the mistaken approach of vaccinologists, tampering with the blood, whereas the body is well-prepared to confront new microbes by way of the respiratory tract, not by way of first introduction through the blood.
. . .
If the COVID vaccines merely predisposed one to higher risk of the common cold now known as the Delta and Omicron and subsequent variants, then we might simply laugh off these vaccines as a frivolous and superstitious activity. However, the safety data are nothing less than horrifying, as documented in hundreds of studies cited in my book Neither Safe Nor Effective. The 2nd edition, due out next month, will cite over 750 medical studies.
Dr. Colleen Huber, author of The Defeat Of COVID and Neither Safe Nor Effective: The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines.[1] US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NCHS Data Brief No 427. Mortality in the United States, 2020. Dec 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db427.pdf
[2] US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Vital Statistics System. State and national provisional counts. Monthly and 12-month ending number of live births, deaths and infant deaths: United States. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/provisional-tables.htm
[3] Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. OECD Stat. Health, COVID-19 health indicators, Excess deaths per week, 2020-2023. https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx
[4] BBC. COVID-19: First vaccine given in US as rollout begins. Dec 14 2020. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55305720
[5] US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Vital Statistics System. State and national provisional counts. Monthly and 12-month ending number of live births, deaths and infant deaths: United States. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/provisional-tables.htm
[6] K Fung, M Jones, et al. Sources of bias in observational studies of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness. Mar 26 2023. J Eval in Clin Practice. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jep.13839
[7] P Doshi. Will COVID-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren't designed to tell us. Oct 21 2020. British Medical Journal. 371. https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037
[8] A Ault. Can a COVID-19 vaccine stop the spread? Good question. Nov 20 2020. Medscape. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/941388
[9] J Boucau, C Marino. Duration of shedding of culturable virus in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (BA.1) infection. Jun 29 2022. N Eng J Med. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9258747/
[10] E Eythorsson, H Runolfsdottir, et al. Rate of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection during an omicron wave in Iceland. Aug 2022. JAMA Netw Open. 5 (8). https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9350711/
[11] K Bardosh, A Krug, et al. COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: a risk benefit assessment and ethical analysis of mandate policies at universities. Dec 5 2022. BMJ J Med Ethics. https://jme.bmj.com/content/early/2022/12/05/jme-2022-108449
[12] S Subraminian, A Kumar. Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States. Sep 30 2021. Eur J Epidemio. 36 (12) 1237-1240. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8481107/
[13] H Switkay. Comment on Subramanian and Kumar, "Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination." Mar 13 2022. PDMJ. https://pdmj.org/papers/Comment_on_Subramanian_and_Kumar
[14] K Beattie. Worldwide Bayesian causal impact analysis of vaccine administration on deaths and cases associated with COVID-19: A big data analysis of 145 countries. Preprint. Nov 15 2021. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DLlRa9rUqvW9pG1vNEsWMEydWwsmSMbe/view
[15] Ibid Beattie. p 41.
[16] Ibid Beattie. p 39.
[17] K Riemersma, B Grogan, et al. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant. Jul 31 2021. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1.full.pdf
[18] C Brown, J Vostok, et al. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 infections, including COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections, associated with large public gatherings, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021. Aug 6 2021. MMWR Morb Moral Wkly Rep. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8367314/
[19] C Acharya, J Schrom, et al. No significant difference in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups when infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. Oct 5 2021. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.28.21264262v2.full.pdf
[20] N Shrestha, P Burke, et al. Effectiveness of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bivalent vaccine. Dec 19 2022. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.17.22283625v5.full.pdf
[21] N Chau, N Ngoc. Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant among vaccinated healthcare workers, Vietnam. Oct 11 2021. The Lancet. https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3897733
[22] C Hansen, A Schelde, et al. Vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection with the Omicron or Delta variants following a two-dose or booster BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccination series: A Danish cohort study. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.20.21267966v3.full.pdf
[23] Status of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron in Denmark. COVID-19 Omicron variant report. Dec 31 2021. Statens Serum Institut. https://files.ssi.dk/covid19/omikron/statusrapport/rapport-omikronvarianten-31122021-ct18
[24] Office for National Statistics. Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection survey, UK: Characteristics related to having an Omicron compatible result in those who test positive for COVID-19. Dec 21 2021. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/adhocs/14107coronaviruscovid19infectionsurveyukcharacteristicsrelatedtohavinganomicroncompatibleresultinthosewhotestpositiveforcovid19
[25] UK Health Security Agency. COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report. Week 9. Mar 3 2022. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1058464/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-9.pdf
[26] J Horgan-Jones. The Irish Times. Jan 22 2022. Total of 100,000 Covid vaccines expire amid slowing demand, Ministers told. https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/total-of-100-000-covid-vaccines-expire-amid-slowing-demand-ministers-told-1.4782708
[27] Public Health Scotland. Public Health Scotland COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report. Jan 17 2022. p. 38. https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/11802/22-01-19-covid19-winter_publication_report_revised.pdf
[28] Ibid, Public Health Scotland. p. 40.
[29] Johns Hopkins University. Our World in Data. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus#explore-the-global-situation
[30] Robert Koch Institut. COVID-19 in Germany. https://www.rki.de/EN/Home/homepage_node.html
[31] Wochentlicher Lagebericht des RKI zur Coronavirus-Krankheit-2019 (COVID-19) [article in German] Dec 30 2021. Robert Koch Institut. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Situationsberichte/Wochenbericht/Wochenbericht_2021-12-30.pdf?__blob=publicationFile
[32] R Steyer, G Kappler. The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality. Nov 16 2021. https://www.skirsch.com/covid/GermanAnalysis.pdf https://www.utebergner.de/cms/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/%C3%9Cbersterblichkeit-KW-36-bis-40-in-2021-003.docx
[33] G Kampf. COVID-19 stigmatising the unvaccinated is not justified. Nov 20 2021. The Lancet. 398: 10314. P 1871. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext
[34] A Dutt. Out of 34 Omicron cases at Delhi hospital, 33 are fully vaccinated. The Indian Express. Dec 23 2021. https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/out-of-34-omicron-cases-at-delhi-hospital-33-are-fully-vaccinated-7686188/
[35] C Hansen, A Schelde, et al. Vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection with the Omicron or Delta variants following a two-dose or booster BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccination series: A Danish cohort study. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.20.21267966v3.full.pdf
[36] H Tseng, B Ackerson, et al. Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 against infection and COVID-19 hospitalization with SARS-CoV-2 omicron subvariants: BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5. Oct 1 2022. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.09.30.22280573v1.full.pdf
[37] H Tseng, B Ackerson, et al. Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 against SARS-CoV-2 omicron and delta variants. Jan 8 2022. medRxiv. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.07.22268919v1.full.pdf
[38] H Chemaitelly, H Ayoub, et al. Long-term COVID-19 booster effectiveness by infection history and clinical vulnerability and immune imprinting: a retrospective population-based cohort study. Mar 10 2023. Lancet Infect Dis. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10079373/
[39] A Vatti, D Monsalve, et al. Original antigenic sin: A comprehensive review. Sep 2017. J Autoimmun. 83. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0896841117302226?via%3Dihub
[40] A Schiepers, M van't Wout, et al. Molecular fate-mapping of serum antibody responses to repeat immunization. Jan 16 2023. Nature. 615. 482-489. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-05715-3
[41] D Burnett, R Bull. Total recall? Understanding the effect of antigenic distance on original antigenic sin. Mar 7 2023. Immunol and Cell Biol. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/imcb.12638