human heart
Since the early days of the pandemic there has been a concern that SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans could cause heart inflammation and thus cardiac injury and death. A number of observational studies have appeared to show increased heart problems following infection, though the observational nature of these studies has led to criticism they are confounded and unreliable. Other studies have not found an increase in heart problems following Covid infection and have established that myocarditis was not above baseline in 2020.

Now the lack of relationship between COVID-19 and heart inflammation has been confirmed in a systematic review of 50 autopsy studies covering 548 hearts of patients who died of or with COVID-19. While around two thirds of the hearts had SARS-CoV-2 found in the tissue, none had extensive myocarditis as the cause of death. Top heart doctor Peter McCullough comments on the study - which was published last year - that it "should be the nail in the coffin in ruling out COVID-19 illness as a cause of fatal myocarditis".

"Despite the virus being found in heart tissue, it was not causing significant inflammation," he said.

This means that the "explosion of fatal myocarditis" as inferred from the reports and autopsies of unexplained cardiac arrest, "must have another explanation than SARS-CoV-2 infection," he added.

"The only new proven cause of heart damage in human populations is COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccines used in America (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Novavax) have been demonstrated to cause myocarditis as published in the peer-reviewed literature."

Autopsies of vaccinated patients have found clear evidence of strong expression of spike protein in heart muscle that, according to Dr. Michael Palmer and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, "correlates with significant inflammation and tissue destruction".