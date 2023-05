© Robert Johnson/Business Insider/Drew Angerer/Getty Images/KJN



The IRS asserted to the Committee that it sent a letter to Mr. Taibbi on October 24, 2019 — nine days after Mr. Taibbi filed his 2018 tax return — asking Mr. Taibbi to verify his return because it met identity theft criteria and could not be processed until he confirmed.

However, according to Mr. Taibbi, neither he nor his accountant received either of these letters or any other notification that there was an issue with his 2018 tax return — that is, until the IRS conducted a field visit at Mr. Taibbi's home three years later. The IRS also failed to produce these purported letters to the Committee.

This date was also the same day that Mr. Taibbi published the ninth segment of the Twitter Files, detailing how federal government agencies 'from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA' coordinated to censor and coerce speech on various social media platforms.



It is unclear from the documents alone why the IRS opened its examination of Mr. Taibbi's tax return on such an unusual date or whether it coincided intentionally with Mr. Taibbi's reporting about government censorship.

The IRS documents reflect that the case agent performed an extensive investigation of Mr. Taibbi, using publicly available search engines and commercial investigative software such as Anywho, Consumer Affairs, LexisNexis Accruint, and Google.

By the time the agent appeared at Mr. Taibbi's home, it had been nearly three years since the IRS claims it last tried to contact Mr. Taibbi about his 2018 tax return. Instead of attempting to reinitiate contact with Mr. Taibbi by less intrusive means, the IRS scheduled its field visit for March 9, 2023 — the very day Mr. Taibbi was to testify before Congress.

The IRS's production, however, lacks any indication of the IRS's decision-making process to open a case against Mr. Taibbi, or to conduct a field visit at his home.

