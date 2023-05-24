mmmmmmmm
Earthquake details

Date & time May 24, 2023 15:49:34 UTC -
Local time at epicenter Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:19 am (GMT +9:30)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.2
Depth 166.5 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 6.9826°S / 129.5289°E (Banda Sea, Indonesia)