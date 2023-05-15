© Getty Images / Jinhee Lee



Thousands of Japanese protesters assembled near Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to protest the US occupation of the island on Saturday, on the 51st anniversary of the island returning to Japanese control.Governor Denny Tamaki has urged the Japanese and US governments to reduce the Pentagon's footprint on the island, which hosts 70% of all US military facilities in Japan despite comprising just 1% of the country's total land area.Last year, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its first-ever large-scale maritime drill with US troops stationed in Okinawa, enacting scenarios aimed at deterring "competitor and adversary aggression."Japan approved its largest defense budget ever last year and plans to double defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, making its defense budget the world's third-largest after the US and China, in a drive to acquire "counterstrike capability." This represents a significant strategic shift away from the solely defensive posture Tokyo has been legally required to maintain since the end of World War II, though the constitution's language was relaxed in 2017.