Rain drenched many parts of Arkansas and left significant damage in its wake on Thursday morning.In Conway, a 600-year-old tree collapsed on a home, the city said on social media.The resident was rescued by the Conway Fire Department with no injuries reported.In Hot Springs, several streets were submerged, with a boat and the dock it was tied to floating in the middle of Lake Catherine.Cars and businesses were caught in the flood along Highway 7.No injuries have been reported at this time.