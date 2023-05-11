Carlos Dominguez
A man who was arrested in California last week and stands accused of being a serial killer has been revealed to be an illegal alien who entered the US as an unaccompanied minor during the Obama administration.

According to ABC 10, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed a detainer request against 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, who illegally came into the US in April 2009 from El Salvador, and identified Dominguez as "an alleged serial killer."

The outlet stated that he crossed into the country near Galveston, Texas, as an unaccompanied minor. According to ICE, Dominguez was transferred to a family member and his case was closed "administratively" in April 2012.

Dominguez is accused of stabbing David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm to death and attempting to stab Kimberlee Guillory to death. Guillory remains hospitalized.

"I'm grateful that I'm alive and that I wasn't killed," Guillory told a KCRA from her hospital bed at UC Davis Medical Center. "I was so scared when he started punching me. I thought that's what he was doing, was punching me. I didn't realize he was stabbing me until afterwards. Everything just went kind of black from there."

She added, "I'm glad that they got him. I was praying for that, that nobody else will have to go through this. Me and the other two victims never did anything to him. There was no reason for him to come after people that that he didn't even know."

The three stabbings occurred between April 27 and May 1. The former UC Davis student was arrested by the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and is now in the Yolo County jail.

The school stated that Dominguez was a third-year student until April 25, "when he was separated for academic reasons."

The statement added, "We urge the community not to rush to conclusions or speculate until all facts are known. We are grateful for law enforcement's quick response and resolution during an extremely difficult period for the city and campus."

It is unknown if Dominguez had a criminal record before this arrest or if he knew the victims and law enforcement has not yet revealed a motive for the attacks.