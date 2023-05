Niedzielski also breaks prior agreements on the confidentiality of talks between governments, pharmaceutical companies and the mediating EU Commission ... [and] reveals what Pfizer is offering the states: They'll reduce the total quantity of the outstanding orders, in exchange for half the price of each dose that is not produced: "That's a charge for literally non-existent doses that were never produced and will never be produced and that don't cost Pfizer a penny."

Niedzielski writes that he is "extremely" sorry, but he is forced to conclude that the company is not prepared to show "a satisfactory level of flexibility and make any realistic proposals". ... The health minister called on Pfizer to "live up to its responsibility towards EU citizens and member states and work in good faith towards a solution that is fair for everyone". Poland wants to continue to believe that the pharmaceutical industry is not only about money.

The Biden Administration has announced that its insane vaccine requirements for government employees and international travellers will finally end on May 11th, when the American pandemic state of emergency expires. The WHO has likewise declared that COVID-19 "no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern".It's worth asking why now, because by any objective measure, there has been no virus activity worthy of the words 'pandemic' or 'emergency' for a very long time.As in the beginning, so in the end:________________________The pandemic may be over, but there is no stopping the vaccines. Thanks to the incredibly stupid contracts that the EU concluded with Pfizer/BioNTech, we are drowning in them, and some of our less prosperous neighbours to the east have had enough With the Covid vaccination campaigns concluded, the European Union is sitting on an enormous vaccine surplus - and hundreds of millions more doses are expected to arrive this year and next... Because they are not needed, EU member states have been trying for months to retroactively adjust the contracts, without much success.No wonder there has been such urgency to keep these negotiations secret.Hahhhahahahahahhhahahhhahahahahhahhahahhahhaha.