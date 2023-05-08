Puppet Masters
Suspect in car bombing of Russian writer admits working for Ukraine
RT
Mon, 08 May 2023 17:13 UTC
The chief suspect in the bombing of the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin has admitted to being linked to the Ukrainian intelligence services, Russia's Investigative Committee revealed on Saturday.
Prilepin, a prominent Russian writer and political activist, was targeted by a roadside bomb earlier in the day in the village of Pionersky, some 70km from the eponymous city, located some 400km to the east of Moscow. The blast killed Prilepin's associate, who was driving the car, and left the writer critically injured.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ukrainian-born Alexander Permyakov, was apprehended shortly after the attack while trying to escape the scene on foot. Locals alerted the police to the fleeing man, who was eventually captured in a nearby village.
During questioning, Permyakov admitted having attempted to assassinate Prilepin, revealing he had been recruited by an unspecified Ukrainian intelligence service back in 2018. The Investigative Committee released a video of the questioning, with the suspect telling investigators he had planted two anti-tank mines on the side of the road and waited for Prilepin's car to pass before detonating the explosives remotely.
The blast obliterated the engine compartment of Prilepin's car, flipping the vehicle onto its roof. While the writer was critically wounded by the blast, his close associate, who was behind the wheel, was killed on the spot. The explosion left a large crater by the side of the road, and sent sizeable pieces of the car, including its gearbox, flying some 100 meters away, footage from the scene shows.
Prilepin was rushed to a hospital and underwent a successful operation after which he was sedated, the governor of Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, revealed without elaborating on the injuries. According to Russian media reports, citing eyewitnesses, the writer suffered fractures to both of his legs, and also reportedly received a spinal column injury.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the incident, treating the blast as a terrorist attack.
Who is Zakhar Prilepin, the Russian 'nationalist' writer injured in a car bombing?
The blast took place on a road 70km from the city of Nizhny Novgorod in central Russia. Prilepin's personal assistant, who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, was killed.
Zakhar Prilepin was born as Evgeny Prilepin in 1975 in the village of Ilyinka in western Russia. After completing mandatory military service, he worked as a police officer in the 1990s and was deployed to Chechnya during the separatist and Islamist insurgency there.
He later became a journalist and built a career as a critically acclaimed novelist. Opinion polls have often shown him ranked as among the country's top contemporary writers, and he was named the most popular author of 2022, according to a survey by pollster VCIOM. In the Western media, Prilepin has been commonly described as a "Russian nationalist."
His crime thriller Break Loose, set in a small Russian town, was made into a film in 2013. His historical novel Abode, centered on a remote Soviet prison camp in the 1920s, was adapted into a TV series in 2021.
Prilepin gained additional fame as a prolific political pundit, frequently appearing on TV and radio, as well as hosting his own show on the Russian channel NTV. He was first involved with Eduard Limonov's now-banned National Bolshevik Party until founding his own small conservative party, 'For Truth', in 2019.
Prilepin is known for his hawkish stance on foreign policy and has suggested that the whole of Ukraine should be incorporated into Russia. In 2014, he supported the revolt in the Donbass region, which rejected the Western-back coup in Kiev that year and declared independence from Ukraine, creating the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
After an armed conflict broke out between Ukrainian troops and Donbass forces, Prilepin visited the war zone many times, eventually becoming deputy commander of a DPR military unit with the rank of major. He quit the post in 2018, citing the desire to focus more on writing. Both Donbass republics joined Russia after holding referendums in September 2022.
In January, Prilepin enlisted in the Russian National Guard and went back to the frontline. "I have returned to the same war, to the same place where I first arrived in 2014, traveling down the same roads as nine years ago," he told RT last week. "This is my story, the story of my life."
Ukraine banned Prilepin's books in 2018. Last year, he was blacklisted by the EU as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation launched in the neighboring state more than a year ago.
The attempt on Prilepin's life comes after a string of similar bombings. Last August, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, died in a car blast outside Moscow.
In early April, a bomb went off inside a St. Petersburg cafe, killing popular military blogger and Donbass native Vladlen Tatarsky. Moscow attributed both killings to Ukrainian special services.
