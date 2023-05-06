In a letter to Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, a lawyer for Fox News wrote, "We write on behalf of FOX Corporation to clarify any misunderstandings Media Matters may have had regarding previously unaired footage that Media Matters has published in a series of articles headlined 'FOXLEAKS.'"
"That unaired footage is FOX's confidential intellectual property; FOX did not consent to its distribution or publication; and FOX does not consent to its further distribution or publication. This proprietary material was given to you without FOX's authorization," it continued.
Finally, the letter stated, "FOX demands that Media Matters cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox's misappropriated proprietary footage, which you are now on notice was unlawfully obtained. We reserve all rights and remedies."
Check out the letter below:
The letter comes nearly two weeks after Fox News shared the news it would "part ways" with Carlson.
In the wake of his ouster, Media Matter released a series of videos of Carlson off-air which it labeled "FOXLEAKS."
The videos appear to come from a satellite feed while his program was not on the air.
One video showed the former host seeming to discuss a 10-hour deposition he gave. In the midst of expressing his frustration, Carlson was seen thanking his staff and wishing them a good weekend.
Former Fox News host and journalist Megyn Kelly has suggested these clips are being leaked by executives at the network to hurt Carlson's image so he cannot work at another network.
Kelly shared Fox News' letter on Twitter and wrote, "Pro tip: you might want to look inside the org to stop the allegedly horrifying leaks before threatening those who are publishing them."
"Oh and also you don't mind the leaks you are clearly behind them. K bye!" she insisted.
Bradley Cortright is a Senior Writer for the Independent Journal Review
