A middle school in Michigan bucked free speech to spare the feelings of Biden supporters.Tri-County Middle School in Howard City, Michigan, showed political favoritism and its lack of commitment to free speech by demanding that two students remove anti-Biden sweatshirts in February 2022. The sweatshirts said "Let's Go Brandon," a political slogan that is a euphemism for "F*** Joe Biden."Good.Given that we do not live in a one-party totalitarian dictatorship, they have the right to dislike President Joe Biden. After all, it's not difficult to think of many reasons why someone may disapprove of the sitting president.Differing opinions are bound to make some people uncomfortable.A lack of tolerance for differing views also, unfortunately, leads to self-censorship. More than 80% of college students self-censor themselves on campus, according to a 2021 study conducted by RealClearEducation. This conformity is problematic in that it can reduce critical thinking, preventing people from thinking for themselves. It hinders not only their ability to learn and grow but also does the same for the people around them who are deprived of the opportunity to have a healthy exchange of ideas.Schools should tolerate differing opinions, even when it comes to politics. If people find the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" deeply offensive, perhaps they should reflect on their own intolerance for disagreement rather than being upset at two middle schoolers.Tom Joyce ( @TomJoyceSports ) is a political reporter for the New Boston Post in Massachusetts.