[Crypto companies] have chosen to be noncompliant and not provide investors with confidence and protections, and it undermines the $100 trillion capital markets ...



Silvergate and Signature [banks] were engaged in the crypto business — I mean some would say that they were crypto-​backed ...



Silicon Valley Bank, actually when it failed, saw the country's — the world's — second-leading stable coin had $3 billion involved there, depegged, so it's interesting just how this was all part of this crypto narrative as well.

The War on Crypto

The two most crypto-​focused banks, Silvergate and Signature, were forced into liquidation and receivership, respectively. The established narrative is that they made "bad bets" and lost, or that they couldn't handle flighty depositors in the form of tech and crypto startups.



But there's an alternative version of events being pieced together that is far more sinister ...



The preponderance of public evidence suggests that Silvergate and Signature didn't commit suicide — they were executed.



In January 2023, ... [s]ome in the crypto space noticed highly coordinated activity between the White House, financial regulators, and the Fed, aimed at dissuading banks from dealing with crypto clients, making it far more difficult for the industry to operate. This is problematic because it represented an attempted seizure of power far beyond what is normally reserved for the executive branch.

Now, depositors are fleeing to the largest banking institutions, money market funds, or simply holding Treasuries directly. Whether intentional or not, these policies will cause smaller banks to die off, making credit more scarce, reducing competitiveness in the bank sector, and making it easier to set policy by marshaling a few large banks for political ends.

On Sunday the 12th of March, Signature (SBNY) was abruptly sent into FDIC receivership by the NYDFS [New York State Department of Financial Services]. This was not a two-bit crypto bank. They had $110B in deposits as of YE 2022, of which around 20 percent came from crypto-focused companies. ...



Almost immediately, we knew something was wrong. Signature was not a "crypto bank" like Silvergate, where the majority of deposits were derived from crypto firms. It was a pretty venerable NY bank that primarily serviced real estate. It was not in as bleak a financial position as Silvergate or SVB, or other beleaguered regional banks. They weren't closed on a Friday afternoon after market close, as is typical in receivership situations, but snuck in on a Sunday night, practically a footnote to the SVB shutdown. The FDIC was reportedly surprised on Sunday when SBNY was delivered into their hands. The NYDFS has maintained a well known long-running animus against crypto. The bank crisis was the perfect cover to take down the last remaining bank, which was unapologetic about servicing crypto firms (and ran important fiat settlement infrastructure).



The only problem: based on what we know, it appears that Signature wasn't actually insolvent when they were nationalized and $4.3B of shareholder value was vaporized.

Frank left "absolutely no doubt that the closure was a political hit job, primarily motivated by a desire to send a message to the crypto industry."

As more data emerged, even the taciturn WSJ became convinced that Signature was a political execution.



In particular, the disparate treatment given to Signature versus their peers PacWest or First Republic is extremely telling. Both banks were in similar or worse financial positions, yet both were given time to save themselves, whereas Signature was seized on a Sunday night, right after SVB's collapse. ...



Most worryingly, the takedowns of Silvergate and Signature represent a rank lawlessness associated with authoritarian regimes. In a lawful society, solvent banks are not seized by the government simply because their clientele is politically disfavored. Shareholders in Signature had $4.3B in equity ($22B at peak) wiped out with no recourse. ... Shareholders who saw their equity wrongly vaporized should sue under New York law.

Killing Custodia: A States' Rights Issue

Until a decade ago, it was unheard of that a bank would stop serving entire groups of customers or the people in lawful — if controversial — industries. It was also unheard of that banks would be blocked from accessing either of the two federal utilities in the banking industry: (i) deposit insurance and (ii) the U.S. dollar payment system (which the FDIC and Fed operate, respectively). Indeed, legislative history shows that Congress took great pains to keep the operation of these two utilities standalone and fully separated from the power to charter banks. As a check and balance, Congress wanted all chartering work done exclusively by the states or the lone federal agency that can charter banks, the OCC. Access to the two utilities was automatic for eligible banks, albeit with bank-​specific insurance premiums and overdraft restrictions.

Historically, states have acted as a check against federal overreach in banking. There is a key reason why: the mission statements of state banking agencies usually require them to support both safety and soundness AND economic development, while federal bank regulators do not have economic development within their wheelhouse. This creates a healthy tension and explains why innovation in banking often originates within the states. The Fed and FDIC have no veto power over state chartering decisions.



... Congress again respected the delicate balance in 1980 when it further clarified the utility nature of the Fed's role as payment system operator by requiring the Fed to provide services to all eligible banks on a non-​discriminatory basis. ... In denying payment system access to Custodia, the Fed cited Custodia's lack of FDIC insurance and lack of a federal regulator among its reasons for denial and, in doing so, the Fed improperly created for itself the unilateral power to require all state banks to be both insured and federally regulated.

Congress tasked the Fed and FDIC with running utilities; it did not give the Fed and FDIC veto power over U.S. states - and, in turn, power to block the responsible innovations that state banking authorities create as they fulfill their economic development mandates.

Public Banks and the FDIC Conundrum