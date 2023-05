© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A retired CIA official is opening up about why he did not sign a letter that suggested the Hunter Biden laptop story could be part of a Russian disinformation operation just weeks before the 2020 election.Dan Hoffman, the CIA's former Moscow station chief , told Fox News he was "surprised" that no one requested his Russia expertise in discussing the letter before it went public and explained why he did not want his signature attached to it."I remember I got the letter, October 18, 2020, and at first glance, it seemed natural to lay the blame at the Kremlin's doorstep. Remember, Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin and he's well known for cloak-and-dagger espionage operations," Hoffman said. The letter , released on October 19, 2020, with the signatures of 51 former intelligence officials, said the alleged laptop contents have "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," but it also stressed the signees did not know if emails being reported at the time were genuine and insisted they had no evidence of Russian involvement.Yet over the past two years, many of the laptop's contents — revealing details about Biden's personal life and business dealings — have been analyzed and shown to be authentic Hoffman came forward last week in a Washington Times op-ed that said he received an email from former acting CIA Director Michael Morell asking for signatures on the letter.The op-ed, which noted Hoffman did not even respond to the email as had other priorities at the time, came on the heels of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees disclosing portions of a transcribed interview in which Morell talked about putting together the letter after a conversation with now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who in October 2020 was a senior adviser to Joe Biden's campaign.In his interview with Fox News, Hoffman said there were "many others" who did not sign the letter.