© Osaka Centre for Cultural Heritage

In an announcement by the Osaka Centre for Cultural Heritage, archaeologists have uncovered an 1800-year-old ritual mask in the Osaka Prefecture, Japan.The discovery was made during excavations to extend the Osaka Monorail in the city of Higashiōsaka, where the team found a maskwith a representation of a human face.The mask measures around 30cm in height by 18cm wide and features two eye holes, a mouth, andThe researchers suggest that the mask was used for ritual ceremonies during important agricultural festivals around 1800-years-ago duringDistinguishing characteristics of the Yayoi periodThe discoveryfound in the Makimuku ruins in the Nara Prefecture.Kaoru Terasawa, director of the Research Centre for Makimukugaku, said: "I believe the mask represented a 'spirit of a head,' which was believed to be a god in the shape of a human and represented the authority of Okimi."The Okimi was the leader of the Yamato Kingship, a dominant political coalition comprising of influential clans based in what is now Nara Prefecture, which held sway from the third to the seventh century AD.Excavations also revealedsurface.The mask will be displayed at the Museum of Yayoi Culture in Osaka Prefecture's Izumi between April the 29th and May the 7th.