German public workers and their employers concluded a wage agreement after four rounds of talks concluded on Saturday in Potsdam, outside of Berlin, announced Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced, calling the deal "good and fair."The deal ends a wage dispute that has brought disruption to Europe's biggest economy.she said.The salary disputeMunicipalities led talks with the trade unions on behalf of the government, Faeser added.she said., including schools and hospitals."This compromise would not have been possible without the many warning strikes and protests over the last few months," said Ulrich Silberbach, head of the German civil servants' association DBB.In November 2022, Germany's inflation stood at around 11.3% running high at its fastest pace since the early 1950s.Monika Schnitzer, who heads the council of economists that advises the German government, said in October 2022 that the inflation in Germany is likely to remain high until the end of 2024 as the country's