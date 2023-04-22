It's another temperature roller-coaster ride across much of the nation as another cold front will send temperatures plunging as we move into the weekend.Millions of people are currently under a winter or temperature alert.The FOX Forecast Center says temperatures would go from well above average to well below average for a majority of the US. For many, this could equate to nearly a 30- to 40-degree temperature drop within 24 hours."For the past couple of weeks, we've been talking about temperatures warming up being anywhere between 10 to 20 degrees above average," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazier said. "But look at how many people are going below average - nearly 200 million of you by (Sunday). And it's pretty much the midsection of the country."The Midwest is going to be getting in on the action by Sunday. Then it's going to be the Northeast that is going to be included in the cooldown.For once, the West Coast will have near-average temperatures whereas the rest of the country will be below average."It's been so cool out West, the winter's been lingering," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So that is a little glimmer out there to have temperatures that are a little more comfortable for all of you that live along the West Coast."By Monday, we're talking about potentially seeing temperatures anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees below average across the northern tier and even across the heartland.While not overly cold, this will be a stark contrast to the record warmth experienced last week.