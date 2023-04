© REUTERS/U.S. Navy



The Iranian navy intercepted a US submarine in the Strait of Hormuz and forced it to surface and change its course, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told reporters on Thursday. However, the US has denied the claim.According to Irani,Irani said, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.Irani added that. The admiral called on the US to explain why the Florida attempted to violate Iran's borders, and declared that American vessels "must observe all international rules from now on."The US denies that the encounter ever took place. "A US submarine has not transited the Strait of Hormuz today or recently," the commander of the US Fifth Fleet, Timothy Hawkins, told Reuters. "The claim represents more Iranian disinformation that does not contribute to regional maritime security and stability," Hawkins added.However,. The navy rarely announces such maneuvers, but likely made the Florida's journey public to deter Iran from targeting Israeli-owned vessels in the Persian Gulf, as US and Israeli officials claimed Tehran was preparing to do.The US navy also announced on Thursday thatThursday's alleged encounter. Both encounters took place amid heightened tensions in the region, with Tehran blaming Israel for a drone attack on its military infrastructure in January and another at the beginning of this month.