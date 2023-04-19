© Getty Images / SolStock

, the highest rate among countries in Western Europe, official data showed on Wednesday.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the consumer price index (CPI) in the UK fell by less than expected to 10.1% in March, whereas economists had predicted a drop to 9.8%. The February reading stood at 10.4% year-on-year.the ONS said.Food prices rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, with the sharpest increases in March reported in goods such as olive oil (up 49%) and milk (up 38%).Britain is now the only country in Western Europe to report double-digit inflation. Austria is next at 9.2%, followed by Italy at 8.2%, according to data compiled by Reuters. The lowest CPI among the 14 countries in Western Europe was recorded in Spain (3.1%).