The list is in ascending order based on total snowfall. All snow totals are from April 15, 2023, meaning they could still add to their already impressive records.
Eagle Point, UT - 367 inches
Cherry Peak, UT - 459 inches
China Peak, CA - 549 inches* (701 inches at summit)
Heavenly, CA - 566 inches
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY - 595 inches
Deer Valley, UT - 598 inches
Snowbasin, UT - 602 inches
Park City, UT - 618 inches
Bear Valley Resort, CA - 672 inches
Kirkwood, CA - 705 inches
Mammoth Mountain, CA - 705 inches (885 inches at the summit)
Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, CA - 731 inches
Boreal, CA - 735 inches*
Solitude Mountain Resort, UT - 783 inches
Snowbird, UT - 809 inches
Brighton, UT - 850 inches
Alta, UT - 879 inches
Palisades Tahoe, CA - 700 inches (8 inches away from record)
Sugar Bowl, CA - 779 inches (17 inches away from record)