Snowfall Records

It has been a winter to remember, especially in the western United States. California and Utah saw huge snowfall totals. All these resorts are raising a banner for record snowfall during the 2022/23 season.The list is in ascending order based on total snowfall. All snow totals are from April 15, 2023, meaning they could still add to their already impressive records.Eagle Point, UT - 367 inchesCherry Peak, UT - 459 inchesChina Peak, CA - 549 inches* (701 inches at summit)Heavenly, CA - 566 inchesJackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY - 595 inchesDeer Valley, UT - 598 inchesSnowbasin, UT - 602 inchesPark City, UT - 618 inchesBear Valley Resort, CA - 672 inchesKirkwood, CA - 705 inchesMammoth Mountain, CA - 705 inches (Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, CA - 731 inchesBoreal, CA - 735 inches*Solitude Mountain Resort, UT - 783 inchesSnowbird, UT - 809 inchesBrighton, UT - 850 inchesAlta, UT - 879 inchesPalisades Tahoe, CA - 700 inches (8 inches away from record)Sugar Bowl, CA - 779 inches (17 inches away from record)