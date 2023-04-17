A lightning strike in the rural area of the municipality of El Tambo, in the west of the department of Cauca killed five people and left 15 injured on Saturday night. A 16-year-old teenager was among the deceased in the incident.According to local media, the event occurred in the village of Loma Larga, in the Quilcace locality, while the community was gathered to participate in bingo and play a soccer game.The injured individuals were attended to by the units of the Volunteer Fire Department of the municipality of El Tambo, who arrived at the site to handle the emergency and were then transferred to a medical center for further treatment.At the same time, Fire Department units from the city of Popayan sent ambulances to transport the most seriously ill people to the capital of Cauca.As media reported, some of the injured individuals were initially treated at a local hospital, but due to their condition, they ended up collapsing and requiring further medical attention. As a result, they were transferred to the Susana Lopez de Valencia and San Jose hospitals in the city of Popayan.In the same way, three of the bodies were transferred to the Legal Medicine headquarters in the capital of Cauca and the other two were left in the municipal seat of El Tambo.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lightning strikes are responsible for an estimated 6.000 deaths worldwide each year, and South America is among the regions that tend to have the highest number of lightning strike deaths.