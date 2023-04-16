mmmmmmmm
A 72-year-old man's leg was bitten off by an alligator in Titusville Friday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The man, who officials did not identify, was attacked by the alligator off Windsong Way, at Great Outdoors RV resort in Titusville, just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The bite amputated the man's leg just below the knee, said Don Walker, a spokesperson for the county.

The man was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center for his injuries, and a nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the location, the FWC statement said.

No specifics regarding the circumstances that led up to the attack have been released. The FWC is actively investigating and is the lead agency regarding the incident.