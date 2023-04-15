© Anatolii Siryk/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images



"I won't talk to the specifics of numbers and that kind of thing. But to get to your exact question, there is a small U.S. military presence at the embassy in conjunction with the Defense Attachés office to help us work on accountability of the material that is going in and out of Ukraine. So they're attached to that embassy and to that the defense attache."

"There has been no change to the president's mandate that there will not be American troops in Ukraine fighting in this war."

"We are making overt attempts to reach out to the relevant allies and partners to explain to them as best we know what we know.



"And we don't know a lot right now, but to make sure that they understand we're taking this very, very seriously, that we've got a criminal investigation going on, as well as a review across the Department of Defense to look at the national security implications and of course, where we're listening to their questions and their concerns and doing the best we can to answer them at this point.



"We don't know what else this individual or individuals might have and might still release.



"I won't talk about the content in some of these leaked documents. I think you can understand that we have to do what we need to do to protect our national security. Clearly, this is a breach of our ability to protect some information, and that's why we're taking it so seriously."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has revealed to Fox News on Wednesday thatKirby was asked about leaked Pentagon documents suggesting there are U.S. Special Forces operating inside the war-torn country.Referencing the weapons and other support the U.S. has been sending to Kyiv, Kirby said:Kirby, who was speaking on the sidelines of President Biden's trip to Northern Ireland, added that those troops "are not fighting on the battlefield." In addition, Fox News is told that theSpeaking about the U.S.'s interactions with allies in the wake of the leaks, Kirby added:On Tuesday, Fox News reported thatbased on conversations with a variety of American defense and intelligence officials.