Fire crews in Dimmitt, Texas, responded to an explosion and fire that engulfed multiple building structures at South Fork Dairy on Monday evening. Reports suggest over 18,000 cattle were killed in the blaze.
Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera said the fire resulted from an explosion that spread to the building where the cows are housed before bringing them into the milking area and holding pen.
KFDA quoted the Animal Welfare Institute, saying this is the deadliest barn fire in Texas since 2013.
Videos of the explosion are absolutely shocking."We hope the industry will remain focused on this issue and strongly encourage farms to adopt commonsense fire safety measures. It is hard to imagine anything worse than being burned alive."
- Margie Fishman, Public Relations Manager with AWF
