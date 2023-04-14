What is a CEI score?

1. Workforce Protections (5 points possible) Policy includes sexual orientation and gender identity/gender identity or expression for all operations (5) 2. Inclusive Benefits (50 points possible)



To secure full credit for benefits criteria, each benefit must be available to all benefits-eligible U.S. employees. In areas where more than one health insurance plan is available, at least one inclusive plan must be available. Equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal medical and soft benefits (No points awarded)

Equivalency in same- and different-sex domestic partner medical and soft benefits (10)

Equivalency in spousal and domestic partner family formation benefits regardless of sex. (10)

Equal health coverage for transgender individuals without exclusion for medically necessary care (25)

LGBTQ+ Benefits Guide (5) 3. Supporting an Inclusive Culture (25 points possible)



a. Four LGBTQ+ ​Internal Training and Accountability Efforts (5)

Businesses must demonstrate a firm-wide, sustained and accountable commitment to diversity and cultural competency, including at least four of the following elements: New hire training clearly states that the nondiscrimination policy includes gender identity and sexual orientation and provides definitions or scenarios illustrating the policy for each

Supervisors undergo training that includes gender identity and sexual orientation as discrete topics (may be part of a broader training), and provides definitions or scenarios illustrating the policy for each

Integration of gender identity and sexual orientation in professional development, skills-based or other leadership training that includes elements of diversity and/or cultural competency

Integration of intersectionality in professional development, skills-based, or other training (required)

Senior management/executive performance measures include LGBTQ diversity metrics b. One LGBTQ+ Data Collection Effort (5) Anonymous employee engagement or climate surveys conducted on an annual or biennial basis allow employees the option to identify as LGBTQ+

Data collection forms that include employee race, ethnicity, gender, military and disability status — typically recorded as part of employee records — include optional questions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Board (or other governing body) member demographic data collection include the option for individuals to report their sexual orientation and gender identity or self-identity as LGBTQ+ c. Transgender Inclusion Best Practices (5) Gender transition guidelines with supportive restroom, dress code and documentation guidance

Implementation of the at least one (1) of the following policies or practices Trans-inclusive restroom/facilities policy Gender-neutral dress code Policies/procedures that allow for optional sharing of gender pronouns

d. Employee Group -OR- Diversity Council (10)



4. Corporate Social Responsibility (20 points possible)



a. Five Distinct Efforts of Outreach or Engagement to Broader LGBTQ+ Community (15)

Businesses must demonstrate ongoing LGBTQ+ specific engagement that extends across the firm, including at least five of the following: LGBTQ employee recruitment efforts with demonstrated reach of LGBTQ+ applicants (required documentation may include a short summary of the event or an estimation of the number of candidates reached)

Supplier diversity program with demonstrated effort to include certified LGBTQ+ suppliers

Marketing or advertising to LGBTQ consumers (e.g.: advertising with LGBTQ+ content, advertising in LGBTQ media or sponsoring LGBTQ organizations and events)

Philanthropic support of at least one LGBTQ+ organization or event (e.g.: financial, in kind or pro bono support)

Demonstrated public support for LGBTQ+ equality under the law through local, state or federal legislation or initiatives b. LGBTQ+ Corporate Social Responsibility



Contractor/supplier non-discrimination standards AND Philanthropic Giving Guidelines (5)



4. Responsible citizenship (-25)

Employers will have 25 points deducted from their score for a large-scale official or public anti-LGBTQ blemish on their recent records. Scores on this criterion are based on information that has come to HRC's attention related to topics including but not limited to: undue influence by a significant shareholder calculated to undermine a business's employment policies or practices related to its LGBTQ employees; directing corporate charitable contributions to organizations whose primary mission includes advocacy against LGBTQ equality; opposing shareholder resolutions reasonably aimed at encouraging the adoption of inclusive workplace policies; revoking inclusive LGBTQ policies or practices; or engaging in proven practices that are contrary to the business's written LGBTQ employment policies.

How are companies affected by CEI scores?

It doesn't just sit back passively either. HRC sends representatives to corporations every year telling them what kind of stuff they have to make visible at the company. They give them a list of demands and if they don't follow through there's a threat that you won't keep your CEI score."

So why do corporations comply?

The CEI is a lesser-known part of the burgeoning ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) "ethical investing" movement increasingly pushed by the country's top three investment firms. ESG funds invest in companies that oppose fossil fuels, push for unionization, and stress racial and gender equity over merit in hiring and board selection.



As a result, some American CEOs are more concerned about pleasing BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Bank — who are among the top shareholders of most American publicly-traded corporations (including Nike, Anheuser-Busch and Kate Spade) — than they are about irritating conservatives, numerous sources told The Post.

"The big fund managers like BlackRock all embrace this ESG orthodoxy in how they apply pressure to top corporate management teams and boards and they determine, in many cases, executive compensation and bonuses and who gets re-elected or re-appointed to boards," entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for president as a Republican and authored "Woke Inc.: Inside America's Social Justice Scam," told The Post. "They can make it very difficult for you if you don't abide by their agendas."



In 2018, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who oversees assets worth $8.6 trillion and has been called the "face of ESG," wrote a now-infamous letter to CEOs titled "A Sense of Purpose" that pushed a "new model of governance" in line with ESG values.



"Society is demanding that companies, both public and private, serve a social purpose," Fink wrote. "To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society."



Fink also let it be known "that if a company doesn't engage with the community and have a sense of purpose "it will ultimately lose the license to operate from key stakeholders."

Proponents say this makes the world better. Opponents disagree.

He calls ESG itself a "highly subjective political score infiltrating all walks of life, forcing progressive policies on everyday Americans [and] resulting in higher prices at the pump and at the store."



The Corporate Equality Index is an ominous cog in ESG's wheel, Kreifels told The Post.



"The problem with measures like CEI, and its big brother ESG, is that it introduces an incentive structure outside of the bounds of business, often in ways contradictory to fiduciary duty."

This will backfire.

I see no way in the world that this won't backfire.