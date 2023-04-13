mmmmmmmmm
Lebanon is known for having four seasons, with the spring season showcasing in the country with blossoming nature and blooming flora and fauna represented by the season's vibrant colors.

However, the Lebanese woke up on Wednesday with wintery weather and snow covering some mountainous regions in the country.

Villages like Bcharre, Laklouk, and Fakra were again covered in a beautiful white coat in the middle of April.

Instantly, many social media users rushed to showcase this gorgeous scene in springtime: