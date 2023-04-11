© Kristina Zorkina/TASS



Thousands are peacefully protesting ahead of Easter in Berlin, calling for halting arms supplies to Kiev and starting peace negotiations in Ukraine, an RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Saturday.The organizer of the Berlin march, Netzwerk Friedenskooperative (Peace Cooperation Network), estimated thattook part in the march, which began at Berlin's central quarter of Wedding.The participants can be seen carrying flags depicting the dove of peace, as well asA performer sang a pacifist song in Russian, Yiddish, and German; some called for peace negotiations in Ukraine from a mobile stage before the beginning of the procession. "Stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, it only escalates and prolongs the conflict,"In the march's announcement, the organizers calldelivering weapons to Ukraine,, and Russian sanctions, which, as organizers say, backfired on Germany itself. They also urge the German authorities to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as to create Europe's security architecture "from Lisbon to Vladivostok."They argued that the German authorities to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as build Europe's security architecture "from Lisbon to Vladivostok."The demonstrators held banners saying, "You don't defend freedom with war," "Peace now! Without weapons!", and "Diplomats instead of grenades"."They must negotiate diplomatically; they must negotiate honestly with compromises from both sides. That is the case if you want peace," one protester said."You do not send weapons in this case to kill people. People are being killed any moment here - well, not here, but there, with the weapons that are being funded here. And I am ashamed of that."The petition titled "Manifest for Peace" was launched on the change.org portal by Sahra Wagenknecht, a German lawmaker from The Left Party, and prominent German feminist journalist Alice Schwarzer on Friday. "A quarter of a million supporters have already signed the Manifest for Peace. Pressure from our side can lead to results!" Wagenknecht wrote on Twitter.