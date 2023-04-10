© Dallas and John Heaton/Getty Images

The Tunisian president earlier said the cash-strapped nation would reject an IMF bailout...Tunisia is considering becoming a member of the BRICS economic bloc, the spokesman for the pro-presidential 'July 25 Movement' told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday.Mahmoud bin Mabrouk cited unnamed sources in the North African country's government as saying the option of joining the organization - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is being considered among the other possibilities."I have information that Tunisia is seriously considering joining the BRICS group."Earlier this week,which is in stalled talks over a bailout package for the cash-stripped nation.The head of state highlighted thatin the heavily indebted country.The deal, which was supposed to be approved in December 2022, was postponed after Tunisia failed to meet key commitments.The government of Tunisia, which is on the brink of a full-blown balance of payments crisis, has proposed a 26.4% cut in subsidy expenditure to $2.89 billion in its 2023 budget. However, it has not raised fuel prices this year, apparently to avoid public anger after inflation reached 10.3%, the highest level in four decades.