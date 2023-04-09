© Fethi Belaid/AFP



Speaking on Thursday, Kais Saied said he "will not hear diktats" and argued thatTunisia reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in October 2022 for a loan to support the economy over a 48-month period under an Extended Fund Facility. However the deal, which was supposed to be approved in December 2022, was postponed after the North African country failed to meet key commitments."It's true that some people who don't need subsidies are benefitting from them, but we can find other ways to make sure they get to those who deserve them," the president told reporters in Monastir.Last month the World BankA World Bank source told Africanews that the IMF will now face increased pressure not to approve the bailout.Although members of the Tunisian government are pushing for an agreement with the IMF, President Saied insisted thatTunisia has proposed a 26.4% cut in subsidy expenditure to $2.89 billion in its 2023 budget, but the government has yet to raise fuel prices this year, to avoid public outrage.