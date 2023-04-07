The Tudor Queen was connected to Sir John Hawkins, who as a vice-admiral had helped defeat the Spanish Armada.Later,'His missions were so lucrative that Queen Elizabeth I sponsored his subsequent journeys and provided ships, supplies and guns. She also gave him a unique coat of arms bearing a bound slave,' according to Royal Museums Greenwich, which includes the National Maritime Museum.Hawkins' trips began a grisly period in which millions of captured men, women and children were taken from West Africa to work in England's American colonies in the most horrific conditions., according to the British Library which has the manuscript in its collection.The charter granted the Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading Into Africa a monopoly in the transportation of people from the west coast of Africa to the English colonies in the Americas.The company's successor, the Royal African Company, was founded in 1672 by Charles II and his brother James, Duke of York, who later became King James II.Slave trader Edward Colston - whose statue in Bristol was toppled in 2020 by Black Lives Matter activists - transferred a large amount of shares in the Royal African Company, of which he was then the deputy governor, to William III when he became king in 1689.Queen Anne held 22.5 per cent of stock in the South Sea Company, which was granted a monopoly to supply African slaves to the Spanish-held Americas in 1713.Her successors, George I and George II, were governors and shareholders of the South Sea Company.David Armitage, a history professor at Harvard University, told the Times Literary Supplement thatBut Mr Armitage said George was no abolitionist as 'he reportedly set his face against legislative interference anywhere in his empire and opposed reform of the slave trade as "false philanthropy".'Slavery persisted in the British colonies until its final abolition in 1838, when William IV - who had previously shown much resistance to its abolition in speeches in the House of Lords - was king.Between 1808 and 1860, it seized 1,600 ships involved in the slave trade and freed 150,000 Africans, according to the Royal Naval Museum in Portsmouth.