Summary

Contrary to the claims made by covid vaccine proponents there is hard evidence that most reports of vaccine deaths to the USA VAERS and UK Yellow Card systems are genuine. At most 30% of these reports can be ruled as likely not to have been caused by the vaccine.

There is also evidence that the reporting rates for deaths and adverse events to these systems is very low. It is likely that fewer than 10% of deaths and other adverse events ever get reported.

With these minimal assumptions we estimate there have been: approximately 120,000 deaths in the USA directly caused by the covid vaccines (between Dec 2020 until 23 March 2023) and 16,000 in the UK (between Dec 2020 until 29 Sept 2022). over 103 deaths per million doses of the covid vaccines in the UK with big differences between the three main vaccines (187 for Astra Zeneca, 68 for Pfizer and 35 for Moderna). For Astra Zeneca that amounts to 1 death in every 5348 doses.

Taking account of the small proportion of people reporting serious adverse reactions that may have subsequently lead to early deaths, there are likely to have been an additional 70,000 deaths in the USA and 35,000 in the UK indirectly caused by the vaccines. This would mean deaths caused directly or indirectly by the vaccines account for about half the excess deaths in the UK since Jan 2021.



A personal story

How many 'officially reported' deaths occurred?

Can we estimate the unreported number of deaths from VAERS and the yellow card systems?

The under-reporting factor: What proportion of vaccine deaths are actually reported to VAERS and Yellow Card? If, for example, only 10% of all vaccine deaths are reported then the under-reporting factor is 10%. The false positive rate: What proportion of vaccine deaths actually reported to these systems are not caused by the vaccine. If, for example, 40% of all deaths reported as vaccine deaths were not caused by the vaccine then the false positive rate is 40% while 60% are true positives.

People having never heard of the reporting system or assuming someone else would complete it;

Difficulty in completing the form;

No surviving relative to complete the form;

No surviving relative willing to complete the form;

Failure to contemplate that the cause of illness or death may have been related to the vaccine.

Compared to previous vaccines, the likely way in which harm is mediated by the MRNA vaccines means adverse events are much more spread out over both time and also the organs affected. This inevitably reduces attribution compared to previous vaccines and suggests under-reporting could be greater.

Estimate of direct deaths caused by the covid vaccines

But what about the impact of serious adverse events reported on indirect deaths?

And serious adverse events reported in the UK?

What are the death rates per million doses?

Conclusion