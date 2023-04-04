Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mulled the possibility of his nation hosting Russia's strategic nuclear weaponson Friday. The veteran leader's words came as Moscow announced its plans to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.Lukashenko told lawmakers, adding that the move would show the two nations' readiness to defend their "sovereignty and independence."the Belarusian leader said, adding that the move would likely serve as an effective deterrent against any hostile moves by the US and its allies. The Belarusian president expressed his hope that strategic nuclear weapons deployment to his countryLukashenko also said he. According to the president, Belarus kept all the facilities, which he called "complex engineering structures."Russia currently uses Topol-M and Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles - upgraded versions of the Soviet-made Topol missiles developed in the 1980s. The missiles could be silo-based or placed on mobile, self-propelled wheeled platforms. Some of the mobile versions of the original Topol missiles were deployed to Belarus during the Soviet era.The Belarusian president previously and repeatedly advocated deploying Russia's nuclear weapons to his country, citing a threat posed by the West.Russia blasted the UK's move asUkrainian President Vladimir Zelensky linked Moscow's decision to deploy nuclear weapons to Belarus to some alleged "failures" during a meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in March."A signal of Russia deploying its nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory would indicate that [Putin's] meeting with China's [leader] had failed," Zelensky said during a press conference with the Moldovan president as well as the prime ministers of Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia in Kiev. He did not elaborate on the particular way in which the two events are connected in his view.Putin and Xi signed more than a dozen documents on increased cooperation in fields ranging from trade and industry to science and the military during the visit. Later, Moscow confirmed that the two nations were in the final stages of striking a gas megadeal, while Beijing said that it aimed for closer defense cooperation with Moscow. The Pentagon also described Xi's visit to Moscow as a "very troubling message."