House Democrats are lashing out against President Joe Biden after he signaled he would sign a GOP-led bill despite pressing party lawmakers to oppose the measure when it was introduced earlier this year.with dozens of Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure after being told Biden would not veto the legislation. The decision to change course angered House Democrats , who said Biden's reversal caught them off guard."It's frustrating," said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI). "This is a problem. And, you know, we've got to have some conversations because this — they've got to do better."with 197 Democrats voting against the measure at the Biden administration's request. At the time, the White House opposed the bill because it "would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the healthcare system."with the White House confirming on Wednesday that although Biden still opposes the measure, he will sign it when it comes to his desk, according t o Axios.However, Democrats said their frustration wasn't rooted in the decision itself but rather in Biden's lack of communication about his plans.One Democrat told the Hill: "Clearly, we're going to need a better line of communication. You should talk to some of the front lines; the front lines are the ones whose heads explode."The sudden about-face comes after a similar policy reversal occurred earlier this month when Biden angered House Democrats with hisThat decision frustrated party members who had already voted against the measure, with several accusing the president of walking back on his previous pledges.The emergency declaration was first issued in January 2020 and has been continually extended in 90-day increments since then. It's not clear when the Biden administration intends to end the declaration, although the Department of Health and Human Services has pledged to notify states of its expiration at least 60 days in advance.The emergency authorization allowed vaccines, testing, and treatments to be offered for free to the public throughout the pandemic. Additionally, the mandate declaration required states to offer continuous enrollment for Medicaid and other public health insurance programs for low-income people.